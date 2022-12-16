Flow Computer Market Size to Increase by USD 1.3 Billion: North America to Contribute 7.2% Of Market Growth

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The demand for flow computers is increasing due to need for accurate measurement of crude oil and expensive petrochemical products.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Flow Computer Market is expected to reach US$1.3 billion after growing at an estimated CAGR of 5.1% during 2021-2026. A flow computer is an electronic device used to calculate and record the flow rate of natural gas and hydrocarbons by using algorithms which pass through analog and digital signals received from pressure transmitters, temperature transmitters, flow metres, gas composition sensors, sampling systems and other devices. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Flow Computer Market highlights the following areas –

• Flow computers are also used for data logging, communication, remote metering, alarming and control functions tasks that flow meters cannot do without a flow computer.

• Flow meters which commonly used with flow computers are turbine, vortex, orifice.

• North America is one of the fastest growing markets in flow computer due to high adoption of flow computer technology as well as presence of large number of oil and gas companies like Exxonmobil Corp., Chevron Corp., Abraxas Petroleum Corp.

Segmental Analysis:

• By Type - Flow computers are of two types they are single and multi-stream flow computers. Single stream computers is connected to just a single meter stream (meter run) so that a metering station with three meter streams would require three single stream flow computers. In case of multi stream flow computer it receives the outputs from all flow meters.

• By Applications - Flow computers are widely used in industries that are built on transporting large amounts of liquids and gases. Especially oil and gas industries as well as petrochemical manufacturers use flow computers to obtain precise measurements of the products that flow through their pipelines. The Oil and Gas industry is the largest market accounting for 26% share in 2020.

• By Geography - North America is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period 2021-2026. The growth of this region can be attributed due to high adoption of flow computer technology and presence of large number of flow computer manufacturers.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Flow Computer Industry are -

1. ABB Ltd. AMETEK Inc.

2. Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

3. Siemens AG

4. Rockwell Flow Computer

5. Toshiba Corp

