Industrial Fasteners Market worth $95.2 Billion by 2026 at a growth rate of 3.9% - IndustryARC
Industrial Fasteners Market Drivers Growth of Construction ActivitiesHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 16, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Industrial Fasteners Market Size is forecast to reach $95.2 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2021-2026. Industrial Fasteners include exhaust bolts, balance wheel bolts, standard hexagon screws/bolts, socket head cap screws, socket shoulder screws, weld nuts, square nuts, hexagon nuts, self-tapping screws and others that are generally used to join the different parts of items. Growth in the automobile industries in developing countries for instance India, China and others along with rising construction activities have boosted the market growth. Growing usage of fasteners such as Thread lockers, Cable ties, Socket screws and others for manufacturing automotive parts such as engines, chassis, moulding, suspension system and wheels among others with the rising use of mild fasteners in manufacturing of automobiles have driven the growth of the market. Surge in economic expansion coupled with the growing machinery, motor vehicles and other durable goods production have boosted the growth of the market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Click here to browse the complete report summary:
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Industrial-Fasteners-Market-Research-503568
Flashing year-end sale @ IndustryARC..!!
Buy any Report using “FLAT1000”
& Get FLAT 1000$ OFF, Grab the offer before it is gone.
Key takeaways:
1. Surge in the Industrialization along with the growth of Automotive owing to the rising global car demands along with increasing construction activities to modernize the infrastructure have driven the growth of the market.
2. Building & Construction segment is witnessing a significant growth in the market owing to maintenance and repairs, construction of temporary buildings, on-site assembly of pre-cut, panelized, and prefabricated buildings, construction of distribution lines and related buildings and structures for utilities and others.
3. APAC is witnessing a major growth in the market owing to the surge in expenditure for construction and aerospace sector due to advancement in technology and growth of IIoT in manufacturing sector and others.
Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:
https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=503568
Segmental Analysis:
1. The Metal segment is growing at a significant market CAGR of 4.4% in the forecast period due to the growth in global automation along with the rise of industry 4.0 and IoT in the manufacturing sector which has led to the adoption of metal fasteners for bolts, nuts, screws and others.
2. Building and Construction sector is expected to witness a highest CAGR of 4.5% in the forecast period as there is a requirement of strength and precision owing to the heavy-duty applications to join materials together.
3. In January 2020, Italy's building production soared 8.4 percent from a year earlier, up from a 1.3 percent decline in the preceding month. It was the largest gain since March 2019 in construction production. Building production rose 7.9 percent on a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, after rising 1.4 percent in December.
4. Industrial Fasteners Market in APAC region held significant market share of 39.5% in 2020. Growth in the construction activities coupled with the aerospace sector and automobile sector are analyzed to fuel the market in this region.
5. Over the next 20 years, Boeing projects the demand for aviation manufacturing in Asia-Pacific will expand by 5.1%, or $3,480 billion. In 2020, the government of India has committed to spend $45.8 billion for aerospace and defense sector with modernization of equipment a top priority.
6. The residential construction market is to remain the largest market over the forecast period and account for 67% of the total value in 2023, supported by the government’s plan to stabilize the housing market by building affordable public housing and increase the supply of rental public housing in the Australia. These factors have boosted the growth of the market.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Industrial Fasteners industry are -
1. Sterling Tools Limited
2. KOVA Fasteners Pvt Ltd
3. RMB Industries
4. Precision Castparts Corporation Fasteners
5. Nifc- India Private Limited
Click on the following link to buy the Industrial Fasteners Market Report:
https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=503568
Why Choose IndustryARC?
IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.
Related Reports:
A. Chemical and Oil & Gas Industries Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/7383/industrial-motors-market-report.html
B. Retail Oil and Gas Equipment Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Automotive-Motors-Market-Research-501037
Contact Us:
Mr. Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com
USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596
IND: (+91) 40-485-49062
Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
+1 614-588-8538
venkat@industryarc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn