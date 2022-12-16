NEWS RELEASE: High School Teams to Compete in the 2023 Hawaiʻi LifeSmarts State Competition

Main, News Releases Posted on Dec 15, 2022 in BREG

December 15, 2022

High School Teams to Compete in the 2023 Hawaiʻi LifeSmarts State Competition

HONOLULU, HI – The Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA) Office of the Securities Commissioner and Insurance Division, and Hawaiʻi Credit Union League (HCUL) announce the top scoring high school teams for the online portion of the annual Hawaiʻi LifeSmarts State Competition.

Teams from Kalani, Maryknoll and Waipahu high schools have earned their spot to compete at the in-person State Competition, to be held on Friday, February 17, 2023, from 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Campus Center Ballroom. The event will be open to the general public.

Students will complete individual online assessment tests prior to the State Competition Day, then test their team skills through a “speed smarts” activity and gameshow style buzzer rounds at the in-person State Competition. The winner of the competition will represent Hawaiʻi at the National LifeSmarts Competition in Cincinnati, Ohio from April 27 – 30, 2023.

“Thank you to all teams that participated in this year’s online competition,” said Securities Commissioner Ty Nohara. “We are excited to resume hosting the in-person competition and look forward to seeing the teams compete on stage.”

LifeSmarts is a consumer education program designed to teach students in grades 6-12 about personal finance, health and safety, the environment, technology, and consumer rights and responsibilities. The Hawaiʻi LifeSmarts program is locally sponsored by the DCCA’s Office of the Securities Commissioner and Insurance Division, in partnership with HCUL, and is run by the National Consumers League.

For program information on the next competition season and/or sponsorship opportunities, please contact Hawaiʻi LifeSmarts Assistant State Coordinator, Gloryana Akapo, at (808) 586-2737 or [email protected], and follow HISecurities on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

