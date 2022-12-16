PennDOT Removes Restriction on Certain Vehicles on Interstate 80 in Northcentral, PA

​Montoursville, PA – PennDOT has lifted the temporary restriction on certain vehicles from traveling on Interstate 80 in northcentral Pennsylvania.

Due to the winter storm impacting the region, PennDOT temporarily restricted certain vehicles from using the interstates earlier today to help ensure that the interstates remained open during the most challenging conditions of the winter storm.



The vehicle restrictions reflected Level I of the commonwealth's weather event vehicle restriction plan (PDF). Speed limits remain restricted to 45 mph on these roadways for all vehicles, and commercial vehicles not affected by other roadway restrictions must move to the right lane.



While PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms, motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

www.PennDOT.pa.gov/winter.

For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.PennDOT.pa.gov.



MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

