Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,463 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 322,900 in the last 365 days.

PennDOT Offers Latest Updates of Road Restrictions in North Central PA

As winter storm Diaz continues to move through the region, PennDOT is providing a new update on road restrictions in north central Pennsylvania. Updated information includes the following:

The Tier 1 restriction has been lifted on I-80 from I-79 to I-99. A reduced speed of 55 mph remains in place from exit 97/Falls Creek to exit 123/Woodland in Clearfield County.

The Tier 1 restriction remains in place on I-80 from I-99 to I-81. This means that no empty commercial vehicles may travel on this section of I-80. A reduced speed of 45 mph remains in place.

The Tier 3 restriction on the entire length of I-99 has been lifted. The reduced speed limit of 45 mph has also been lifted.

The reduced speed of 45 mph has been lifted on Route 322/22 from I-99 in Centre County through Juniata County. 

A reduced speed of 45 mph remains in place on Route 220 from I-80 to I-180. 

While PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms, motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.penndot.pa.gov/winter.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACTS:  Marla Fannin 814-360-3013, mfannin@pa.gov; Timothy Nebgen 814-765-0598, tnebgen@pa.gov

# # #


You just read:

PennDOT Offers Latest Updates of Road Restrictions in North Central PA

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.