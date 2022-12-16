Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Market Size to Increase by US$739 Million by 2026

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Industrial vacuum cleaner in metal industry is growing at a highest CAGR of 7.2% in the forecast period.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Market is expected to reach US$739 million after growing at an estimated CAGR of 5.1% during 2021-2026. Owing to the stringent regulations related to health, safety, and hygiene in various industries, adoption of technological vacuuming solutions replacing manual cleaning options, and demand for high suction power vacuum cleaners with large canisters. In addition, rising demand for industrial vacuum cleaners across various industries in emerging economies is expected to provide immense opportunities to the global industrial vacuum cleaner market players. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=505478

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Market highlights the following areas –

• Industrial vacuum cleaner in metal industry is growing at a highest CAGR of 7.2% in the forecast period, as it is the most effective solution for the metal industry, as it can clean machines and power tools from metal shavings after each production cycle.

• Electric vacuum cleaners are growing at highest CAGR of 7.4% in the forecast period as these cleaners are more flexible, easier to use, and more efficient than pneumatic vacuum cleaners.

• The presence of stringent government regulations regarding safety and hygiene in the food and beverage industry proves to be a major driver for the growth of Industrial Vacuum Cleaners.

• Industrial Vacuum Cleaner top 10 companies include American Vacuum Company, Comac S P A, Debus GmbH, Delfin Industrial Vacuum, Depureco Industrial Vacuum, Diversey, Eureka Forbes Limited, Exair, Ghibli & Wirbel, Hako Group, Kaercher, among others.

Segmental Analysis:

• By Power Source - Electric vacuum cleaners are growing at highest CAGR of 7.4% in the forecast period as these cleaners are more flexible, easier to use, and more efficient than pneumatic vacuum cleaners. In addition this vacuum cleaners can be moved easily from one place to another and they are most suitable for large cleaning areas.

• By Industry - Industrial vacuum cleaner in metal industry is growing at a highest CAGR of 7.2% in the forecast period, as it is the most effective solution for the metal industry, as it can clean machines and power tools from metal shavings after each production cycle. The metalworking industry requires rugged vacuum cleaners for the continuous removal of dust and debris.

• By Geography - The industrial vacuum cleaner market in North America region as held significant market share of 37.5% in 2020 owing to the strict regulatory and economic factors are majorly spurring this growth. Rising labor cost in developing countries, such as China and India, is one of the reasons for the adoption of industrial vacuum cleaners. In addition rapid industrialization in India triggers the demand for specialized cleaning equipment.

Click on the following link to buy the Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=505478

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Industry are -

1. American Vacuum Company

2. Comac S P A

3. Debus GmbH

4. Delfin Industrial Vacuum

5. Depureco Industrial Vacuum

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Industrial-Vacuum-Cleaner-Market-Research-505478

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.



Related Reports:

A. Household Vacuum Cleaners Market - Forecast (2019 - 2024):

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Household-Vacuum-Cleaners-Market-Research-505863

B. Robot Cleaner Market - Forecast(2021 - 2026):

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/18155/robot-cleaner-market.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062