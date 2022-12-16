Bluetooth Low Energy Market to Grow By 19.68% Y-O-Y From 2021 To 2026

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Bluetooth Low Energy Market is expected to reach US$ 16.7 billion after growing at an estimated CAGR of 19.68% during 2021-2026. Bluetooth Low Energy Market (BLE) has been lately introduced as an integral part of Bluetooth V4.0. The speciality of BLE protocol lies in its consumption of minimal amount of power from the device in which it is integrated. Asset tracking and Proximity Marketing are exclusive applications of BLE that were made feasible by the low energy consumption of BLE modules and chipsets. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=187

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Bluetooth Low Energy Market highlights the following areas –

• A significant share of the market currently lies in the automotive aftermarket but with Bluetooth Low Energy receiving a wide support facilitated by its features, the original equipment manufacturers (OEM’s) in the automotive industry are integrating the audio and multimedia systems in the automobiles, expected to surge Bluetooth Low Energy market in the OEM automobile domain.

• The dual mode shares the protocol stacks of both Bluetooth Classic and Bluetooth Low Energy, thus making it the most sought out option for replacing the conventional Bluetooth Classic chips or modules.

• Low energy consumption, low latency, quick connection set-up speed and robust network connection has made Bluetooth Low Energy the obvious choice for supporting the wearable electronic devices wireless connectivity infrastructure.

• Once the Bluetooth Low Energy-based product or module is fabricated, they are sent further for certification process followed by distribution across the regional or global customer base.



Segmental Analysis:

• By Product Type - Bluetooth Low Energy hardware is offered via two solutions: chipsets or modules. Bluetooth Low Energy chipsets are integrated circuits that incorporate a microprocessor along with protocol stacks while Bluetooth Low Energy module is an assembled circuit consisting of Bluetooth Low Energy chipset and radio module along with other electronic components.

• By Application - The automotive industry is an eminent end-user for Bluetooth Low Energy market deploying the technology predominantly in its wireless multimedia receivers and audio systems. A significant share of the market currently lies in the automotive aftermarket but with Bluetooth Low Energy receiving a wide support facilitated by its features, the original equipment manufacturers (OEM’s) in the automotive industry are integrating the audio and multimedia systems in the automobiles, expected to surge Bluetooth Low Energy market in the OEM automobile domain.

• By Geography - The APAC region dominated the BLE market in terms of regional presence. As the APAC region economy is rapidly inclining towards an interconnected world, wireless technology will play a prominent role in the future to enhance the connectivity between any desirable equipment.

Click on the following link to buy the Bluetooth Low Energy Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=187

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Bluetooth Low Energy Industry are -

1. Panasonic Corporation

2. MediaTek Inc.

3. Nordic Semiconductors

4. Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd

5. Cypress Semiconductor

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/187/bluetooth-smart-market-forecast.html

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062