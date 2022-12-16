Charlotte N.C. Visionary Brings FREE Arts and Entertainment to Underserved Communities
A team of award winning Vocalists, Poets, Dancers, Visual Artists and even a Family Friendly Comedian provide high quality, inspiring FREE access to the arts.
Students involved in the arts are: 4x more likely to be recognized for academic achievement and to join a math or science fair 3x more likely to win attendance awards and be elected to class office”CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author, poet, and spoken word artist Dionne D. Hunter is on a mission to illuminate the beauty of diversity within the performing arts. She graciously expresses her focus – "We want to make arts and entertainment available to the general population, opening the eyes of the underserved as we, the artists model the fact that everyone can enjoy and participate in the arts.” “Placing an emphasis on the fact that there are more options available to youth than the negative images that are most often seen on television.” Dionne and her insightful team endeavor to showcase community minded, talented artists while providing a high quality, stimulating. educational yet entertaining experiences that inspires all.
A posting from Americans for the Arts reveals. "Black and Hispanic students lack access to quality arts education compared to their white peers." In addition, "91 percent of Americans believe that the arts are vital to providing a well-rounded education."
Earlier this year Ms. Hunter was awarded an Arts and Science Council Cultural Vision grant. That grant allowed her to produce a series of FREE cultural events. The second in the series being "A Night of Artistic Renewal Vol II, Celebrating the Power of Dreams". Several award-winning Poets, Choreographers, Visual Artists, Vocalist and even a family friendly comedian will grace the stage illustrating the joys of the performing arts.
Studio 229 on Brevard, found within the historic Brooklyn Collective at 229 South Brevard Street, Charlotte, NC, will host "A Night of Artistic Renewal Vol. II on January 15, 2023, from 2p.m. to 4p.m. Appetizers will be served while supplies last. There is limited seating at the upscale venue so patrons should reserve their seats as soon as possible.
If more information is needed, please contact Dionne D. Hunter at Email: info@dionnehunter.org
or phone 704 930-0605
