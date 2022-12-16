UPS Battery Market to grow by USD US$1.1 Billion by 2026

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The UPS Battery Market is taking a leap towards further alliance on a global scale.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the UPS Battery Market is expected to reach $1.1 billion after growing at an estimated CAGR of 9.5% during 2021-2026. The UPS Battery Market is taking a leap towards further alliance on a global scale. Growing pervasiveness throughout the countries like U.S for more sensitive electronic products which are easily damaged by power outages, spikes and other power inconsistencies is one of the driving factors for the growth of UPS Battery Market in American countries. The proliferation of sensitive electronic devices such as devices used in home computers to offices, factories and the need of UPS to maintain the inconsistencies in the power supply, particularly in data centers and industrial sector is further analyzed to provide opportunities for the UPS Battery Market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=19393

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the UPS Battery Market highlights the following areas –

• The rapidly expanding cloud computing technologies or the round-the-clock reliance on network services for ensuring business continuity is fueling the demand for UPS.

• The UPS Battery Market is highly competitive and mature. To address this challenge, manufacturers constantly need to upgrade their products to more technologically advanced products which further meets the continuously changing demand of the end user.

• Smart meters is also integrated with the ICT architecture to send signal or readings directly to the grid. So if there is a power failure, the meter won’t be able to send any notifications to utility. Thus there is the need for backup energy supply. So growing smart grids and smart meters will further bolster the UPS Battery Market.

Segmental Analysis:

• By Topology - Online UPS segment dominates the UPS Battery Market, however frozen segment is set to grow at the fastest rate of 11.3% through 2026. The online UPS is the most advanced and most costly UPS. The inverter is continuously providing clean power from the battery to the computer equipment as it never receives power directly from the AC outlet. Online or double-conversion UPS is designed to deliver continuous protection against power problems.

• By Application - In the past few years, UPS Battery Market grew at rapid rate resulting from huge investments by colocation and cloud service providers driving the Data Center market at 12.4% CAGR through 2026. Factors such as digitization and Internet of Things have resulted in huge spending by the service providers on UPS systems to expand footprints by meeting the growing demand for computations. This has complemented huge growth rates in larger three phase power ratings UPS that are often used by colocation and cloud service providers.

• By Geography - Though the demands for the uninterrupted power source is incessantly coming from all over the world, the Asia-Pacific region is currently generating the most substantial chunk, with a global demand share growing to 35.5% in 2020. The entry barrier in the UPS industry is very low and any power electronics company can enter this market.

Click on the following link to buy the UPS Battery Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=19393

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the UPS Battery Industry are -

1. Eaton

2. Schneider

3. Exide

4. GS Yuasa

5. Samsung

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/19393/ups-battery-market.html

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.



Related Reports:

A. Data Center UPS Market - Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Trends, Application Analysis, Growth And Forecast 2019 - 2024:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Data-Center-UPS-Market-Research-504920

B. Modular Ups Market - Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Trends,Application Analysis, Growth and Forecast 2019 - 2024:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Modular-Ups-Market-Research-500714

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062