Bank Kiosk Market Size to Increase US$ 1.2 Billion by 2026: IndustryARC

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Bank Kiosk Market is expected to reach US$1.2 billion after growing at an estimated CAGR of 20.4% during 2021-2026. Bank Kiosks are computer devices designed to help people in performing specific tasks and services on their own like paying bills, account checking, bank transactions and others. Many countries are focusing on new innovations and expansions are being carried out through the smart cities and digitization project, which would help to increase the demand for bank kiosk systems in the coming years. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Bank Kiosk Market highlights the following areas –

• The contactless transaction option helps clients to complete transactions easily, conveniently, and safely.

• Banks normally procure complete solutions that combine the transaction application with a middleware platform allowing it to operate on different manufacturers’ terminals.

• Bank Kiosks eliminate the need for person-to-person contact, Help in maintaining user confidence and specialized kiosks to prevent transmission of the virus and spread of COVID'19.

Segmental Analysis:

• By Usage - The increasing complexity of self-service banking channels has given rise to new opportunities for setting up separate sophisticated software in the kiosk. Thus, there is a growing market for the software applications of bank kiosk. Providers of ATM software comprise both manufacturers and independent companies. Banks normally procure complete solutions that combine the transaction application with a middleware platform allowing it to operate on different manufacturers’ terminals.

• By Type - While single function Bank Kiosks dominate the market, multi function bank kiosks will play a significantly bigger role during the forecast period. The bill payment and other transactions in the ATM machines are quick and safe. The bill payment software in the Bank kiosk eases the customer to transfer the fund from anywhere. Various banking services around the world started installing not just bill payment services but multi-function services into their bank kiosks.

• By Geography - APAC held the largest share in the Bank Kiosk market in 2020 up to 33%. This can be attributed to rapid urbanization and consumer preference for convenience. The contactless transaction option helps clients to complete transactions easily, conveniently, and safely. In addition, growing acceptance in the banking and financial services sector is also driving the region's market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Bank Kiosk Industry are -

1. Diebold Nixdorf

2. SLABB

3. NCR

4. Embross

5. Kiosk Information System

