SKALE Bags 10 Marketing Excellence Awards in Breakout Year

SKALE wins Gold Award in Excellence in Loyalty Marketing

2022 marketing excellence awards cements SKALE as the leader in providing innovative marketing solutions to the FMCG and Shopping Malls space.

SKALE gives shopping malls the ability to uncover shopper insights that help strengthen tenant relationships.” — Yuet Whey Sia, CEO of SKALE

SINGAPORE, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

For many years now, SKALE has been at the forefront of empowering brick-and-mortar businesses, including FMCG brands and shopping malls, to drive footfall and trackable sales, grow a customer database and boost shopper loyalty.

2022 has been a banner year for SKALE as it recently won awards in shopper and loyalty marketing by garnering four huge wins at Marketing Interactive’s Marketing Excellence Awards 2022.

Together with real estate and shopping mall giant, CapitaLand, SKALE won gold awards for the following:

- Excellence in Retail/Shopper Marketing

- Excellence in Interactive Marketing/ AR & VR

- Excellence in Loyalty Marketing

In addition, they clinched a silver award for Experiential Marketing.

Earlier this year, SKALE won AOTY’s Analytics Agency of the Year, Local Hero Analytics Agency of the Year, Silver award for Specialist Agency of the Year, and Bronze Award for the MarTech Agency of the Year.

SKALE also clinched the Markies Gold Award for the most effective use of B2B Marketing and the Bronze award for Most Creative in Experiential.

“SKALE has been at the forefront in helping shopping malls drive shopper loyalty through gamification, augmented reality (AR) and building up of shopper databases to enable personalized marketing campaigns. Because of this, SKALE gives shopping malls the ability to uncover shopper insights that help strengthen tenant relationships,” said Yuet Whey Siah, CEO of SKALE.

SKALE’s winning AR Campaign, Plant Rewards, successfully drove thousands of Malaysians back to CapitaLand's Malls, boosted their engagement and tenant sales through the campaign, and allowed CapitaLand to collect proprietary shopper data that was directly harnessed to uplift shopper loyalty.

In this campaign, geofencing technology was used to attract those living and working nearby the malls. Shoppers got rewarded with points and vouchers by winning the challenges in the games so that their plants would grow healthy and strong.

A&M’s AOTY Awards is held annually and appoints an independent panel of senior marketers in identifying stellar performance of Malaysian marketing agencies. SKALE’s recognition as Analytics Agency of the Year cements SKALE’s position amongst stiff competition in the e-commerce and digital marketing industry. Meanwhile, the MARKies Awards celebrate exemplary marketing campaigns undertaken by Malaysian brands, retailers, and industries.

Launched in 2018, SKALE enjoys the trust of thousands of business owners globally and is one of the companies under GrowthDesk, its mother company.

You can learn more about SKALE at www.skale.today or reach out via hello@skale.today