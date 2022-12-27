GRE, SAT, ACT, and GMAT Test Takers in 2023 can now lay their hands on the latest resources for a complete practice

2023 edition of ACT, SAT, GRE, and GMAT books by Vibrant Publishers are now available Logo of Vibrant Publishers, a book with rays of light unfurling inside

The 2023 editions of test prep books by Vibrant Publishers are now available for ACT, SAT, GRE, and GMAT aspirants

— Reader's Favorite

BROOMFIELD, COLORADO, US, December 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2023 is closer than it seems. Students appearing for tests like the ACT, SAT, GRE, and GMAT need to pull up their socks and practice with the latest resources. The good news is that the latest edition of ACT, SAT, GRE, and GMAT books by Vibrant Publishers are out now!

For ACT test takers who need practice for the essay and math section, the books Winning Strategies for ACT Essay Writing: With 15 Sample Prompts and Math Practice Tests for the ACT are perfect guides. The essay writing book gives a step-by-step overview of how to write high-scoring essays. Reader’s Favorite says that “The step-by-step explanations to make the writing process effective and helpful to students makes this book a good tool to have in their personal collection when they are preparing for their ACT exams.” The math practice book is filled with 480 practice questions that cover all types of math questions asked in the ACT.

Students who prefer to give the SAT instead of the ACT can now get a book exclusively dedicated to full-length practice tests. Practice Tests for the SAT book has 5 full-length tests (over 770 questions) along with easy-to-understand explanations for all questions.

For practicing SAT math, Vibrant has also released a new book called SAT Math Practice Questions which has 350 questions divided into Heart of Algebra, Passport to Advanced Math, Problem Solving and Data Analysis, and Additional Topics.

For GRE aspirants, there are several books on each section of the test - Analytical Writing, Verbal Reasoning, and Quantitative Reasoning. The Test Prep series has three ‘supreme’ books on the three sections of the test that are comprehensive and all-inclusive guides with solutions to official issue and argument prompts and an extensive range of verbal and quantitative reasoning questions. These books are well-rounded with a focus on providing maximum and quality practice.

Lastly, GMAT aspirants can use the GMAT Analytical Writing: Solutions To The Real Argument Topics to learn smart and expert strategies to tackle the essay task in the test.

The books in Vibrant’s Test Prep series are designed to make test preparation streamlined and fruitful for competitive exam aspirants. The books give access to a comprehensive set of questions for GRE, GMAT, ACT, and SAT preparation. They are thoroughly researched, frequently updated, and packed with relevant content prepared by experts with more than a decade of experience in the field.

These books can be bought from Vibrant Publisher’s website and Amazon.

About Vibrant Publishers

Vibrant Publishers is a Colorado-based book publishing house that started its operations in 2011 and focuses on publishing high-quality books for entrepreneurs, IT professionals, management professionals, and graduate students. Vibrant Publishers has redefined the way in which rich content can be made available to today's fast-paced generation. This new generation's need-to-know-now attitude and a highly competitive business environment have triggered this series of books with ‘just the essential information’. Vibrant Publishers is committed to publishing books that are content-rich, concise, and approachable, enabling more people to read and benefit from them.

