Christmas Market to be held in Tap Seac Square from Saturday

MACAU, December 15 - Feira de Natal do Ano 2022

To spice up the joyful atmosphere of Christmas and enrich the events for festive holidays, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) will hold the Christmas Market in Tap Seac Square from 17 December for sixteen consecutive days. The theme of this year is “Magical Forest” with Christmas manger, decorative lights, small log cabin, etc. to create festive atmosphere. In addition, there will also be booths selling Christmas gifts and snacks, play facilities, and roving performances, celebrating the festivals with residents and tourists. Crowd control measures and online booking for use of play facilities will be implemented according to on-site situation. IAM calls on the public to go to the Christmas Market during off-peak hours to enjoy more fun.

The Christmas Market consists of a vending zone and a play facilities zone. Twenty booths selling Christmas gifts and eight booths selling snacks will be set up at the vending zone. Local cultural and creative businesses and social welfare associations will be invited to operate the booths selling Christmas gifts, while the booths selling snacks will be operated by characteristic food and beverage businesses to offer a variety of special food dishes to the public. Facilities such as little Christmas train and merry-go-round will be set up in the play facilities zone. Roving performances such as Santa Claus twisting balloons, juggling clowns and magic shows will also be arranged, making the event suitable for families to spend a joyful time together.

Besides, four donation boxes for the annual “Bringing Joy and Love to Children during Christmas” event organised by IAM will be placed in the Christmas Market for the public to make donations while enjoying the event and bring blessings to children in need.

The Christmas Market will be held from 17 December 2022 to 1 January 2023. The market will be open from 2:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., except for 24, 25, and 31 December when the market will be open longer until 12:00 a.m. The play facilities will be open from 3:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. During the event, a temporary loading and unloading area for the public and a temporary loading and unloading area for authorised vehicles will be set up in Rua de Afonso de Albuquerque to provide convenience to the public to visit and do shopping at the Christmas Market.

IAM will comply with the epidemic prevention guidelines of the health authorities and require all individuals entering the Christmas market to wear face masks, undergo body temperature checks, and produce a valid green Macao Health Code. Besides, crowd control measures will be taken according to on-site situation to manage the number of visitors. The public is advised to follow the instructions of on-site personnel and comply with relevant arrangements. To reduce queuing time, an online booking system that allows the public to get the booking ticket of the day has been set up for the play facilities zone. Please refer to the IAM website www.iam.gov.mo for more details.