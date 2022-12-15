Complimentary tickets for the spectating activity of the 2023 MGM Macao International Regatta to be distributed on Sunday

MACAU, December 15 - The 2023 MGM Macao International Regatta, organized by the Sports Bureau of the Macao SAR Government and the Ursa Major Sailing Event Management, co-organized by the Marine and Water Bureau of the Macao SAR Government and the Macau Sailing Association, supported by Zhuhai Culture, Radio, Television, Tourism and Sports Bureau and title-sponsored by MGM, will be held from 5 to 8 January 2023. 37 teams will compete for the title of three championships.

The organizers are arranging ancillary activities to elevate the atmosphere of the event, such as fleet parade, spectating activity, photo competition, demonstration of sailing boats and Regatta Fun Day, to allow residents and tourists to gain a deeper understanding of the regatta, to increase their interest in sailing, and to promote marine sports in Macao.

The spectating activity will be held on Sunday 8 January. The ferry will depart from the Inner Harbour Ferry Terminal at 8am, head to the sea off the Macao Science Center, to view the participating fleet parade and to watch the International Catamaran Invitational that follows, and then return to the Inner Harbour Ferry Terminal. The total journey will last around three hours. Complimentary tickets will be distributed from 10am on Sunday 18 December at the Macau Grand Prix Building (opposite the Outer Harbour Ferry Terminal). Each person may collect a maximum of two tickets and tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Epidemic prevention measures will be implemented during the spectating activity. Participants are required to show a negative COVID rapid antigen test result taken on the day or a 24-hour valid negative nucleic acid test result, and must wear a mask and undergo body temperature check when boarding.

For more details, please visit the official website www.macaoregatta.com, or follow the “Macao Major Sporting Events” Facebook page, “澳門體育” (Macao Sports) WeChat public account and “澳門特區體育局” (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.