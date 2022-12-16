Submit Release
Lunar Year of the Rabbit Greeting Card of CTT

MACAU, December 16 - As Chinese New Year is approaching, Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau will launch a Lunar Year of the Rabbit greeting card on 28th December 2022, which will be available for sale at the General Post Office and all post offices. With a distinctive festive design, this greeting card is an excellent way of delivering warm wishes and festive vibes to relatives and friends.

The price of this greeting card is only MOP15.00 and it can be sent to any corner of the world without stamps, saving time and costs.

