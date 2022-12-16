Arrangements for new-born babies and first-time applicants for Macao SAR Resident Identity Card to register for Third Round Anti-epidemic Electronic Consumption Benefit Scheme

MACAU, December 16 - The “Third Round Anti-epidemic Electronic Consumption Benefit Scheme” and the “Living Subsidy Scheme to Alleviate Negative Impact Caused by the Epidemic in 2022 to Macao SAR Residents” were respectively launched in May and October 2022. The last registration day of both of the above-mentioned schemes is on 13th January 2023 and their last collection date of “consumption card” is on 17th January 2023. In order to ensure the issuance of resident identity card to new-born babies and other first-time applicants for the Macao SAR Resident Identity Card for them to collect the “consumption card” on or before 17th January 2023, citizens have to complete the formalities and submitted all required documents before 10th January 2023, and pay the extra fees for expediting the formalities that may be incurred.

Details about the method of collecting the “consumption card” on behalf of registrants and other frequently asked questions, please refer to the designated website of the Electronic Consumption Benefit Scheme (https://www.dsedt.gov.mo/econsumo/zh-hant/index.jsp ) or the designated website of the Living Subsidy Scheme (https://www.dsedt.gov.mo/subsidy/zh-hant/index.jsp).

For inquiries, please call DSI at 28370777or 28370888 or email to info@dsi.gov.mo.