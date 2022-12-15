Submit Release
Governor Abbott Appoints Curlee, Neill To School Land Board

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Brad Curlee and reappointed Michael A. Neill to the School Land Board for terms set to expire on August 29, 2023. The Board manages the acquisition, sale, and mineral leasing of the lands that comprise the Permanent School Fund, which contributes billions of dollars each year to public education in Texas.

Brad Curlee of Round Rock is the Banking Center President for Prosperity Bank. He is a commercial lender and licensed with the Federal Nationwide Mortgage Licensing System. He recently served on the Finance Committee for the Georgetown Health Foundation, is a member of the Rotary Club of Georgetown, and participates in the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce. Curlee received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from the University of Texas at Austin.

Michael A. Neill of Athens is the Chief Executive Officer of First State Bank in Athens. He serves on the Board of Directors of the Texas Bankers Association and is Treasurer and Scholarship Chair of the Henderson County Texas Exes. Neill received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from the University of Texas at Austin and a Master of Business Administration in Banking and Financial Institutions from Sam Houston State University, and is a graduate of the Southwestern Graduate School of Banking at Southern Methodist University.

