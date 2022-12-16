Submit Release
Manchin, Capito Announce $180K for Two West Virginia Housing Authorities

December 15, 2022

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $180,151 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for two West Virginia housing authorities to help provide quality, affordable housing for all West Virginians. This funding will specifically support households that include non-elderly individuals with disabilities.


“Ensuring every West Virginian has a roof over their head and a warm place to sleep at night continues to be one of my top priorities. Thousands of West Virginians and millions of Americans are currently experiencing homelessness, and the COVID-19 pandemic has only made this devastating issue worse. I’m pleased HUD is investing in Randolph County and Parkersburg to expand opportunities for stable, accessible housing in our communities, and I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this funding. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to ensure safe, affordable housing for every West Virginian across the Mountain State,” said Senator Manchin.


“Being able to help those most vulnerable in our society is an important effort, specifically those with disabilities. This funding would help provide housing in two West Virginia areas. I am pleased to see this funding open opportunities across Parkersburg and Randolph County,” Senator Capito said.


Individual awards listed below:

  • $124,155 – Housing Authority of the City of Parkersburg
  • $55,996 – Housing Authority of Randolph County
