Manchin Applauds Senate Passage of Bipartisan Resolution Honoring Former Defense Secretary Ash Carter

December 15, 2022

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, applauded the Senate passage of his bipartisan resolution to honor the life and legacy of former U.S. Secretary of Defense Ashton Carter. Carter, who passed away in October, served his country for decades as a national security expert, professor and author, and the resolution recognizes his critical contributions to modernizing the Department of Defense (DOD). Carter championed efforts to integrate new defense technologies, promote gender equity throughout the military and guide U.S. policy on denuclearization, terrorist threats and strategic competition abroad.


“I’m pleased the Senate has passed our bipartisan resolution to honor the incredible life and legacy of Secretary Ash Carter,” said Senator Manchin. “Secretary Carter was a true American, and we are all grateful for his vital contributions to our armed forces and entire nation. His extraordinary service and dedication to the American people will leave a powerful and lasting imprint on our country for generations to come, and I am proud to support this resolution in his honor.”


Secretary Carter began his career in public service in 1981 in the DOD’s Program Analysis and Evaluation Office and went on to serve in the Clinton Administration as Assistant Secretary of Defense for both Nuclear Security and Counterproliferation and International Security Policy. Secretary Carter then served in the Obama Administration as Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition, Technology, and Logistics, Deputy Secretary of Defense and later Secretary of Defense. Under Secretary Carter’s leadership, the DOD navigated challenges from China, increased its focus on security in the Asia-Pacific region and responded to threats from the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant. The Pentagon also took steps to open all military roles to women. Secretary Carter coauthored 11 books and more than 100 articles and served as Director of the Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs at the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University.


Senator Manchin was joined by Senators Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Joni Ernst (R-IA), Jack Reed (D-RI), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Mazie Hirono (D-HI), Tim Kaine (D-VA), Angus King (I-ME), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Gary Peters (D-MI), Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Mark Kelly (D-AZ).


The full text of the resolution is available here.
