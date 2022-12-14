Speech at the press conference after talks with Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif

TAJIKISTAN, December 14 - Honorable Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan,

Mr. Shahbaz Sharif,

Dear media representatives,

Ladies and gentlemen,

First of all, I would like to thank you, Excellency Shahbaz Sharif, the Government and the brotherly people of Pakistan for your hospitality and warm welcome.

Development and strengthening of traditional friendly relations and beneficial cooperation with Pakistan has an important place in Tajikistan's foreign policy.

We attach great importance to their smooth promotion.

We consider the results of today's high-level meeting and the continuation of joint efforts of the parties to be important in this regard.

We believe that the agreements reached along with the signed documents will give a fresh impetus to the interstate relations of the two countries.

During tete-a-tete talks and negotiations with the participation of delegations, we discussed a wide range of interstate relations in the political, trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian and security spheres.

In addition, the importance of continuing reliable political dialogue at all levels was emphasized.

Taking into account the current problems of the world economy, we have paid primary attention to ensuring the further development of trade and economic cooperation and investment, especially in the energy and transport sectors.

In the field of transport, we once again emphasized our readiness to expand cooperation, including the access of Tajikistan to the sea ports of Karachi and Gwadar in Pakistan.

We exchanged views on continuing cooperation in the implementation of energy projects, including the CASA-1000 project.

Also, it was mentioned that the fields of light industry and food, agriculture, production of construction materials and medicines can be among the priority areas of our cooperation.

We have expressed our interest in the active presence of Pakistani companies in the mentioned fields.

In this context, we proposed to establish joint companies for the final processing of agricultural products and food production, especially in the free economic zones of Tajikistan.

In order to effectively use the opportunities of these fields, we fully welcome the expansion of relations between the business circles of the two countries.

We agreed that the existing mechanisms of beneficial cooperation between the two countries, including the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation, as well as other joint sectoral working groups, should be activated.

Cultural and humanitarian relations, taking into account the affinity of cultural traditions and the many cultural commonalities of the people of the two brotherly countries, are considered one of the important factors of bilateral relations.

Therefore, the further expansion of relations in the fields of science and education, culture and other humanitarian areas was in the center of our attention.

During the negotiations, we discussed in detail the issues of cooperation in the security domain.

Expressing satisfaction with the level of cooperation in this area, we emphasized our commitment to the continuation of joint combat against modern dangers and threats, including terrorism, extremism, any manifestations of radicalism and organized cross-border crime, trafficking of arms, drugs and cybercrimes.

We are most interested in restoring lasting peace and stability and national harmony in the long-suffering Afghanistan.

In this context, the establishment of an inclusive government in Afghanistan, taking into account the broad participation of political and ethnic actors, was emphasized.

We also supported constructive efforts at the international and regional level.

Dear audience,

Tajikistan and Pakistan have a common or close position on major international and regional issues.

We value the level of our constructive cooperation with Pakistan in the framework of international and regional organizations.

Our countries have constructive and effective relations within the framework of the United Nations, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the Economic Cooperation Organization, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and other international organizations.

We express our gratitude for Pakistan's continuous support to Tajikistan's global initiatives on water and climate issues.

Dear friends,

Thirty years have passed since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Tajikistan and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

It is a favorable occasion that over the years, the beneficial cooperation between the two countries has been continuously developing, and today they cover various aspects of mutual interest.

From this viewpoint, we can confidently say that our cooperation will continue to expand for the benefit of our people.

I invited His Excellency, the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Shahbaz Sharif, to visit Tajikistan at a convenient time.

At the end of my speech, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to you, Mr. Prime Minister, for your hospitality and I wish development and progress to the friendly people of Pakistan.

Thank you!