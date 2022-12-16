When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: December 15, 2022 FDA Publish Date: December 15, 2022 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Mold (Aspergillus brasiliensis) and Ochratoxin A contamination Company Name: Something South African LLC Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Pepper Collection Gift Set

Company Announcement

Something South African LLC of Seattle, WA is recalling the Peppercorn Collection Gift Set, affected Best Before End (BBE) date of JUN/2024, Batch 494951-T, because mold (Aspergillus brasiliensis) and Ochratoxin A were detected in the Malaysian Long Pepper.

The affected Malaysian Long Pepper is visible through a sleeve of the Peppercorn Collection Gift Set (SKU 549153). This set has the net wt. 4.87oz/138g and UPC 6 009686 793712. This set consists of eight different kind of dried peppers and each kind is packaged in a sealed glass tube.

The gift set that contains the affected Malaysian Long Pepper has the Best Before End (BBE) date of JUN/2024 and Batch 494951-T printed on the back side of a package. The product was sold at the World Market stores nationwide and on the World Market e-commerce web site www.worldmarket.com.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated when our supplier notified us that mold (Aspergillus brasiliensis) and Ochratoxin A were detected in the Malaysian Long Pepper. The company has ceased the production and distribution of the product as our supplier continues with their root cause investigation.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Consumers who have purchased or received the Pepper Collection Gift Set are urged to dispose of the Malaysian Long Pepper tube or return the kit to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Something South African LLC via email at info@somethingsouthafrican.net or call at 425-890-3031, Monday-Friday, 8am-5pm Pacific Standard Time.