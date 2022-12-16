Governor Ducey Delivers Farewell Address to Arizona

“The North Star Of My Administration Has Been Opportunity For All”

PHOENIX — In farewell to the State of Arizona, Governor Doug Ducey thanked Arizonans for entrusting him with the privilege of being governor of this great state for the past eight years.

The address capped eight years of accomplishments by Governor Ducey, who was elected in 2014 and reelected in 2018 as Arizona’s 23rd governor.

In the final weeks of his tenure as governor, numerous Arizona and national media outlets have focused on how Arizona has been transformed under Governor Ducey’s leadership. They include: The Arizona Republic and its podcast The Gaggle, KTAR, National Affairs, Washington Times, Washington Examiner, Fox10 Phoenix, and nationally-syndicated, conservative commentator and author George Will.

The full statement reads as follows:

Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukkah and Happy Holidays. This is truly one of the most beautiful times of the year in Arizona, and I hope every Arizonan enjoys some down time with friends and family.

I also want to say “Thank you.”

Thank you for entrusting me with the privilege of being Governor of this great state for the past eight years. It has been a blessing. Angela and I could not be more grateful.

I believe the job of governor is the best job you can have in politics – and doing it in Arizona makes it the best job in the country. It’s made me a better person – smarter, wiser, more thoughtful.

I ran for this office back in 2014 because I knew Arizona faced great challenges – and I thought we could do better. I love this place. It’s where I came to start my life at Arizona State as a college student, where I built a business, and where Angela and I raised our three sons. I wanted everyone to know that Arizona is the best place to live, work, play, recreate, retire, start a business, get an education, raise a family and build a life.

I also knew then, a governor can’t do any of that alone. And I appreciate it even more now. In this job, I tried my best to do what I did as an entrepreneur – state a vision, set a goal, and work with talented people to get it done. Today, Arizona is thriving. We are a magnet for people and for jobs. In fact, many of you probably didn’t even live here when I first came into office. We have great schools, low taxes and an incredible quality of life.

I’m grateful to everyone who brought our state to this moment – working men and women; business leaders, entrepreneurs; the teachers, coaches, principals; our dedicated law enforcement officers, first responders, health care workers; members of the armed forces and Arizona National Guard; our partners in the Legislature on both sides of the aisle; and every Arizonan – native, long-time and brand new – who has worked to make this such a great place to live.

When we came in, the state faced a $1 billion deficit, our schools were mired in lawsuits and our economy was flat.

Today, Arizona has come a long way: Our economy is transformed, with good jobs available for every Arizonan who wants to work. We’ve made record investments in education. Passed the American Civics Act. Founded the Teachers Academy. Balanced the budget. Attained the largest “Rainy Day” fund in our state’s history. Led a coordinated state effort and historic investment in securing Arizona’s border. Today, we are America’s “gold standard” for educational freedom, we are the new epicenter for semiconductors and high-tech manufacturing, we streamlined our government and we have the lowest flat tax in the nation.

There’s an old boy scout motto: “Leave the place better than you found it.” Arizona: I can say with confidence, that together, we’ve done just that. No doubt, we face challenges on the horizon, notably on the issue of water. But I’m confident with the billion-dollar investment the Legislature and I made this year in water conservation and infrastructure, the leaders that follow will have the tools and foundation to address this and other challenges along the way. They inherit record surpluses and a booming economy.

The North Star of my administration has been “Opportunity for All.” For me, it’s more than just words. It embodies the American spirit – and even more so – that Arizona/Goldwater spirit. Get government out of the way; provide an even playing field; and people will thrive – no matter where life finds them. Opportunity was never meant to be a government program. Opportunity is a new job — and the skills to find a better one. Opportunity is access to a good school, no matter your family's race, last name or zip code. Opportunity is letting hardworking people find their purpose and letting them keep the fruits of their labor. Opportunity is the chance to use your gifts, live out your passions, pursue the American Dream and be free. And in Arizona today, opportunity is boundless.

To our young people – Take advantage of it; get involved. Build a career. Open a business. Join the military. Start a family. Run for office. You are the future of our state and our country.

One of the great things about being Governor is that you’re not stuck in Washington, D.C. You’re right here. And through all the challenges we’ve faced these last eight years, I always felt that people were honest with me. Whether it was going to Costco, or a ballgame, or flying coach out of Sky Harbor – I’ve heard directly from you. And I can’t point to a bad moment – you’ve been so supportive; so gracious – even when we didn’t agree. I really sense the kindness in Arizonans. Especially in these last few weeks, I’ve been so moved by the nice notes, words, and expression of gratitude. Thank you – it means a lot, and I read all of it.

As I prepare to turn the keys over to my successor, I want you to know: my team and I are working hard every remaining day. Entrusting me with this job has been the highest honor of my professional life. It’s allowed me to see the best of Arizona – in every county, corner and person. For that, I’ll always be grateful. Thank you, God Bless and Happy New Year.