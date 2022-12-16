Suspects Sought in Robbery (Snatch) Offenses in the Third District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to Robbery (Snatch) offenses that occurred in the Third District.

Robbery

In each of the below Robbery (Snatch) offenses, the suspects approached the victims at the listed locations. One of the suspects snatched the victim’s property then fled the scene.

On Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at approximately 10:08 pm, in the 1600 block of Hobart Street, Northwest. CCN: 22181508

On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at approximately 7:35 pm, in the 3100 block of Mount Pleasant Street, Northwest. CCN: 22182037

On Thursday, December 15, 2022, at approximately 12:00 am, in the 3100 block of Mount Pleasant Street, Northwest. CCN: 22182117

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.