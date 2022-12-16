MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries: Monday, December 5, 2022 to Monday, December 12, 2022

Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, December 5, 2022, through Monday, December 12, 2022, MPD detectives and officers recovered 55 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Tuesday, December 6, 2022

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of W Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-177-428

A Llama Omni .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 200 block of Hawaii Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 22-177-481

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2200 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-177-516

A Smith & Wesson SD9VE 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of 46th Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-177-647

Wednesday, December 7, 2022

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun and a Federal Arms FP-15 5.56 caliber assault rifle (both pictured below) were recovered in the 2200 block of Savannah Terrace, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., and 15-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C. for Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-177-781

A “Ghost Gun” handgun and a 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (both pictured below) were recovered in the 2300 block of Good Hope Court, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 14-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., 16-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., 15-year-old male juvenile, of no fixed address, 13-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., 15-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., 15-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., and 14-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-177-798

A Springfield Armory XDS-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2300 block of Good Hope Road, Southeast. CCN: 22-177-875

A Taurus Millennium G2C 9mm caliber handgun, a Smith & Wesson SD40VE .40 caliber handgun, and a Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 1700 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 23-year-old De’Angelo Timothy Jackson, of Southeast, D.C., 26-year-old Dawain Brooks, of Northeast, D.C., and 25-year-old Daniel Jervan Shaw, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-178-131

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-178-133

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 700 block of Harvard Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Ethelbert Ihuarulam Okoro, Jr., of Northwest, D.C., for Pistol License Violation and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-178-184

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun and an Andrew Fyrberg .32 caliber revolver were recovered in the 600 block of 11th Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-178-222

Thursday, December 8, 2022

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 4600 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 54-year-old Derrick Jerome Williams, of Southeast, D.C., for Robbery, Theft First Degree, Felon in Possession, Unlawful Possession of PCP, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-178-382

A Smith & Wesson CW40 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Seventh Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 34-year-old Donte Alphonzo Brown, of Northwest, D.C., for Felon in Possession, Unlawful Entry, Simple Assault, Contempt of CPO/TPO, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-178-471

A Ranch & Silva 1966 .22 caliber handgun, a Berkshire shotgun, and a Harrington & Richardson 732 .32 caliber revolver were recovered in the 500 block of Peabody Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-178-578

A Springfield Armory XDM 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Mount Olivet Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License – Gun Free Zone, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-178-627

Two Taurus Millennium G2C 9mm caliber handguns were recovered in the 5000 block of Call Place, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 23-year-old Edward Leroy Brown, of Southeast, D.C., and 27-year old Kyree Hinton, of District Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, No Permit, Loaning Registration, Misuse of Temporary Tags, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-178-645

A Springfield Armory XD40 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4600 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 44-year-old Correy Ben Ray, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Driving under the Influence, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-178-835

Friday, December 9, 2022

An Honor Defense 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3400 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 34-year-old Tyran Antonio Baker, of Southwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon in Possession, and No Permit. CCN: 22-179-217

A Smith & Wesson SD40 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2600 block of Evarts Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 36-year-old Darnell Antonio Stubbs, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-179-354

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3100 block of Buena Vista Terrace, Southeast. CCN: 22-179-386

A Ruger LC9S 9mm caliber handgun, a Remington Arms Mossberg 500 12 gauge shotgun, and a Taurus .357 caliber revolver were recovered in the 400 block of K Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-179-396

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 25-year-old Shamar Quinn McFadden, of Southeast, D.C., and 27-year-old Leshoi Clyde Bradford Milliner, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-179-456

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 300 block of New York Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Lawrence Earl Thompson, of District Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Simple Assault, Theft, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-179-467

Saturday, December 10, 2022

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of Jefferson Place, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Brent Antony Middleton, II, of Alexandria, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-179-505

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1400 block of Parkwood Place, Northwest. CCN: 22-179-809

A Hi-Point C9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of 19th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Dajuan Rashad Copeland, of Lakeland, FL, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Fugitive from Justice. CCN: 22-179-851

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun, a Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun, and a Century Arms Micro-Draco 7.62x5.56 caliber assault rifle (all pictured below) were recovered in the 3400 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Garnet Lamont Samuels, of Alexandria, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, No Permit, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-179-856

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4300 Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Damontay T. Johnson, of Southwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License – Gun Free Zone, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle – Crime of Violence, Receiving Stolen Property, Leaving after Colliding, No Permit, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-179-860

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the intersection of Mellon Street and Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Neal Sylvester Hamilton, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Bench Warrant, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-179-904

A Sig Sauer P-320 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the intersection of First Street and Q Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 33-year-old Irfaqi Shafiqullah, of Woodbridge, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License - Gun Free Zone, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-179-933

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2300 block of 15th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 42-year-old Lionel Meyong Jackson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License - Gun Free Zone, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, and Destruction of Property. CCN: 22-179-959

Sunday, December 11, 2022

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2300 block of 11th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Malik Langley, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-180-015

A Taurus PT-111 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Dalonte Darnell Gaither, of Bowie, MD, for Felon in Possession. CCN: 22-180-039

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3900 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-180-289

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 200 block of 37th Place, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 24-year-old Lonnell Domtae Jennings, of Southeast, D.C., and 21-year-old Sabrina Williams, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Parole Violation, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Bench Warrant, Felon in Possession, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-180-305

A Ruger LCP .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2200 block of 14th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-180-399

Monday, December 12, 2022

A Smith & Wesson M&P Shield .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Marcus Anthony Arrington, of Virginia Beach, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-180-442

An Astra 2000 CUB .22 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Monroe Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Wilson Rodriguez, of Northwest, D.C., for Assault with Intent to Commit First Degree Sexual Abuse and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. CCN: 22-180-481

A Glock 48 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 500 block of Mellon Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Carlos Odell Chambers, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 22-180-757

A Walther Creed 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2700 block of Shipley Terrace, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Reginald Chase, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-180-821

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 6000 block of Eads Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Antonio George Huff, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-180-833

A Colt Mustang Pocketlite .380 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2300 block of New York Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 41-year-old Jonte Smith, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, Fugitive from Justice, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 22-180-854

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the Unit block of Thomas Circle, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 41-year-old Adrian Alonzo Bryce, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, National Firearms Act, Felon in Possession, No Permit, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-180-897

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal gun.