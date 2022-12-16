Read more about Arrests Made in Charlton County Murder Investigation

Charlton County, GA (12/15/2022) – A joint investigation by the GBI and the Charlton County Sherriff’s Office has led to the arrest of three individuals for the Robbery and Murder of Jonathan David Merritt of Nassau County, FL. The GBI and Charlton County Sheriff’s Office arrested Lindsay Griffis, 35, of Folkston, GA for the charges of Armed Robbery and Murder on 12/2/2022. On this same date warrants were issued for both Kristin McDade, 37, of Jacksonville, FL and Thomas Moore, 38, of Jacksonville, FL, for the same charges. The U.S. Marshals Service was requested to assist in locating and taking McDade and Moore into custody. Both McDade and Moore were apprehended in New Port Richey, FL by the U.S. Marshals on 12/13/2022.

On 11/13/2022, the Charlton County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to investigate the Robbery and Murder of Jonathan David Merritt of Nassau County, FL. This joint investigation by the GBI and Charlton County Sheriff’s Office revealed that Jonathan David Merritt was robbed and shot to death on an isolated road in Charlton County, GA in the early morning of November 13, 2022, in an orchestrated and pre-planned attack.

Lindsay Griffis is currently booked at the Charlton County Jail. McDade and Moore are both currently booked at the Pasco County, FL jail pending extradition back to Georgia.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Charlton County Sheriff’s Office at 912-496-7321 or the GBI Region 14 Field Office at 912-729-6198. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to Waycross District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.