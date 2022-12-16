EPW Leaders Celebrate Passage of the Water Resources Development Act of 2022

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, U.S. Senators Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works, Ranking Member Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee Chairman Ben Cardin (D-Md.), and Subcommittee Ranking Member Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) secured passage of the Water Resources Development Act of 2022 (WRDA 2022) as part of this year’s National Defense Authorization Act by a vote of 83-11 in the Senate.

WRDA is biennial legislation that authorizes flood control, navigation, and ecosystem restoration projects for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

“Today, we are again demonstrating what is possible when we work together to deliver meaningful, bipartisan solutions to the challenges facing our nation’s water resources,” said Senator Carper. “The Water Resources Development Act of 2022 will better position the Army Corps of Engineers for the future, help more communities protect themselves from the mounting impacts of climate change, restore critical ecosystems, and keep our economy moving forward. I am grateful to Senators Capito, Cardin, and Cramer for being outstanding partners in developing this year’s Water Resources Development Act and helping get this bill across the finish line. I look forward to President Biden signing this historic water infrastructure legislation into law.”

“I’m thrilled the Senate passed our bipartisan Water Resources Development Act of 2022, which tackles water resources challenges across the country,” Ranking Member Capito said. “WRDA 2022 supports the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in its mission to address local and regional concerns, while continuing to advance national priorities. For West Virginia, projects in communities across our state will receive the resources and support needed to make progress on critical issues, such as addressing flood risk. This legislation is another example of commonsense, bipartisan collaboration on the EPW Committee to improve America’s infrastructure, and I’m looking forward to the president signing it into law.”

“This year’s Water Resources Development Act adds another win for Maryland and the country to a remarkably productive Congress,” Senator Cardin said. “Our bipartisan bill supports supply chains, takes climate change seriously, and expands Army Corps assistance for disadvantaged communities. It also provides new opportunities for maintenance dredging for small harbors such as those in Maryland on the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries. WRDA 2022 will deliver real benefits in Maryland and across the country, and I look forward to its enactment and implementation.”

“The 2022 Water Resources Development Act delivers big wins for not only North Dakota, but the entire United States. It embraces states’ water rights, improves recreational access, supports flood mitigation initiatives, and establishes policies to better develop and utilize Corps projects. This bill came together through regular order and within the two-year timeframe, and proves when we work in a cooperative manner, we can make meaningful progress. Thank you to Chairman Carper, Ranking Member Capito, and Chairman Cardin for their leadership and commitment to getting this done,” Senator Cramer said.

