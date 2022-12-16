Submit Release
An Experience Unlike Any Other: Blue Ridge Rentals Brings Exotic Reverse Trike Rentals To The Blue Ridge Mountains

Blue Ridge Rentals

The Vanderhall Venice

Take an unforgettable ride along the Blue Ridge Parkway in a special vehicle.

ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Visiting the Blue Ridge Mountains is a bucket list destination for people worldwide. The majestic scenery and winding roads of this iconic road are breathtaking. One Hendersonville, North Carolina business gives visitors a wonderfully unique way to experience Western North Carolina: top-down with their hair in the wind.

At the start of 2022, Tom Makowski's vision of spreading happiness and offering a unique experience to visitors of Western North Carolina came to life. That's when Blue Ridge Rentals was born. Their fleet consists of some of the most exotic power sport vehicles available on the market!

Renters who want to experience an adventure in the most stylish fashion choose the 2022 Vanderhall Venice or Venice GT. Unlike any other three-wheeler, the Vanderhall Venice has refined styling, luxury elements, and a low and open cockpit that still gives the driver a raw, connected feeling with the road. Renters are sure to turn heads and fall in love with the Vanderhall's eye-catching design.

Blue Ridge Rental's lineup also includes the 2021 Polaris Slingshot and the new Lectric XP Step-Thru 2.0 E-Bike. The Slingshots have premium wheels and tires, GPS, six premium speakers, Bluetooth integration, and plenty of horsepower behind the wheel. The XP 2.0 is a powerful e-bike. This bike quickly gets up to speed and can be configured in Class two or Class three settings to support speeds up to 28 mph.

This type of experience is unlike any other means of travel in the area, and Blue Ridge Rentals is the only rental company with two 2022 Vanderalls within 350 miles. Makowski says about his company, " Blue Ridge Rentals offers more than transportation. Riding with us is an experience you will never forget. There is nothing like driving through the mountains in an open-air vehicle, listening to your favorite tunes, and enjoying the fresh air!"

Tom Makowski
Blue Ridge Rentals
+1 814-464-3814
tmakowski@blueridgehospitalitygroup.com
