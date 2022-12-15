Team U.S. Roster Announced for 2023 Invictus Games

Team U.S. is part of approximately 500 participants from 21 countries who will take part in this multi-sport event featuring 10 adaptive sports, including archery, athletics (track and field), cycling, indoor rowing, powerlifting, sitting volleyball, swimming, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby and table tennis, which is new to the Invictus Games.

The Invictus Games are based on the United States’ concept of the Department of Defense Warrior Games and are designed to use the power of sport to inspire recovery, support rehabilitation and generate a wider understanding of, and respect for, those who serve their country and their loved ones. The games were founded by Prince Harry, a former captain in the British army, in 2014.

The following athletes will participate for Team U.S.:

Retired Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Anthony, U.S. Special Operations Command

1st Lt. Ryan Arthur, Army

Retired Lt. Cmdr. Alanna Ball, U.S. Special Operations Command

Spc. Gerald Blakley, Army

Retired Cpl. Faheemah Bostan-Ali, Marine Corps

Retired Capt. Suzanne Brown, U.S. Coast Guard

Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Donald Calero, Navy

Maj. Victoria Camire, Army

Master Sgt. Scott Cardon, Air Force

Cpl. Xavier Cardona, Marine Corps

Sgt. 1st Class Brian Castillo, U.S. Special Operations Command

Retired Staff Sgt. Kevin Coleman, U.S. Special Operations Command

Lance Cpl. Andrea Collins, Marine Corps

Retired Lt. William Crews, Navy

Retired Yeoman 1st Class Lorraine Currow, U.S. Coast Guard

Retired Spc. Angela Euson, Army

Senior Master Sgt. Nicole Favuzza, Air Force

Retired Tech. Sgt. Christopher Ferrell, Air Force

Tech. Sgt. Jessica Garcia, Air Force

Retired Spc. Brent Garlic, Army

Staff Sgt. Demarcus Garrett, Air Force Reserve

Tech. Sgt. Kevin Greene, Air Force Reserve

Staff Sgt. Rosendo Gutierrez, Jr., Marine Corps

Capt. Andrew Hairston, Marine Corps

Retired Spc. Corine Hamilton, Army

Maj. Brian Hotchkiss, U.S. Special Operations Command

Retired Gunnery Sgt. Tiffany Hudgins, U.S. Special Operations Command

Retired Lance Cpl. Annika Hutsler, Marine Corps

Staff Sgt. Carly James, Air Force

Master Sgt. Justin James, Air Force

Retired Cpl. Tiffanie Johnson, Army

Retired Chief Master Sgt. Garrett Kuwada, Air Force

Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Jamie Lopez, Navy

Retired Senior Chief Petty Officer Werner Mammen, U.S. Special Operations Command

Retired Master Sgt. Alfred Martinez, U.S. Special Operations Command

Retired Yeoman Chief Jessica McHam-Rewerts, Navy

Retired Chief Navy Diver Julius McManus, Navy

Sgt. 1st Class Lauren Montoya, U.S. Special Operations Command

Master Sgt. Ivan Morera, U.S. Special Operations Command

Retired Cpl. Daniel Norman, Marine Corps

Retired Capt. Patrick Nugent, Marine Corps

Retired Master Sgt. Earl Ohlinger, Army

Retired Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Olson, Army

Chief Petty Officer Matthew Parker, Navy

Sgt. 1st Class Jeffrey Peters, Army

Master Sgt. William Pieczarka, Marine Corps

Retired Staff Sgt. Danielle Pothoof, Marine Corps

Retired Sgt. 1st Class Greg Quarles, Army

Retired Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Sara Rockhold, Navy

1st Sgt. Cydney Rose, Marine Corps

Fire Controlman 2nd Class Kayla Saska, Navy

Maj. Heather Sealover, Air Force

Retired Staff Sgt. Jason Smith, Army

Lt. Col. Anthony Smith, U.S. Special Operations Command

Retired Lt. Isaiah Staley, U.S. Special Operations Command

Retired Cpl. Kionte Storey, Marine Corps

Retired Senior Airman Christian Vega, Air Force

Retired Staff Sgt. Gregory Walker, Air Force

Operation Specialist 1st Class Travis Wyatt, Navy

Sgt. 1st Class Lauren Montoya, U.S. Special Operations Command, and retired Capt. Patrick Nugent, U.S. Marine Corps, were selected as Team U.S. co-captains. The U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command is the lead planning and support organization on behalf of the Defense Department.

