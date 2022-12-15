Team U.S. Roster Announced for 2023 Invictus Games
Team U.S. is part of approximately 500 participants from 21 countries who will take part in this multi-sport event featuring 10 adaptive sports, including archery, athletics (track and field), cycling, indoor rowing, powerlifting, sitting volleyball, swimming, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby and table tennis, which is new to the Invictus Games.
The Invictus Games are based on the United States’ concept of the Department of Defense Warrior Games and are designed to use the power of sport to inspire recovery, support rehabilitation and generate a wider understanding of, and respect for, those who serve their country and their loved ones. The games were founded by Prince Harry, a former captain in the British army, in 2014.
The following athletes will participate for Team U.S.:
Retired Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Anthony, U.S. Special Operations Command
1st Lt. Ryan Arthur, Army
Retired Lt. Cmdr. Alanna Ball, U.S. Special Operations Command
Spc. Gerald Blakley, Army
Retired Cpl. Faheemah Bostan-Ali, Marine Corps
Retired Capt. Suzanne Brown, U.S. Coast Guard
Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Donald Calero, Navy
Maj. Victoria Camire, Army
Master Sgt. Scott Cardon, Air Force
Cpl. Xavier Cardona, Marine Corps
Sgt. 1st Class Brian Castillo, U.S. Special Operations Command
Retired Staff Sgt. Kevin Coleman, U.S. Special Operations Command
Lance Cpl. Andrea Collins, Marine Corps
Retired Lt. William Crews, Navy
Retired Yeoman 1st Class Lorraine Currow, U.S. Coast Guard
Retired Spc. Angela Euson, Army
Senior Master Sgt. Nicole Favuzza, Air Force
Retired Tech. Sgt. Christopher Ferrell, Air Force
Tech. Sgt. Jessica Garcia, Air Force
Retired Spc. Brent Garlic, Army
Staff Sgt. Demarcus Garrett, Air Force Reserve
Tech. Sgt. Kevin Greene, Air Force Reserve
Staff Sgt. Rosendo Gutierrez, Jr., Marine Corps
Capt. Andrew Hairston, Marine Corps
Retired Spc. Corine Hamilton, Army
Maj. Brian Hotchkiss, U.S. Special Operations Command
Retired Gunnery Sgt. Tiffany Hudgins, U.S. Special Operations Command
Retired Lance Cpl. Annika Hutsler, Marine Corps
Staff Sgt. Carly James, Air Force
Master Sgt. Justin James, Air Force
Retired Cpl. Tiffanie Johnson, Army
Retired Chief Master Sgt. Garrett Kuwada, Air Force
Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Jamie Lopez, Navy
Retired Senior Chief Petty Officer Werner Mammen, U.S. Special Operations Command
Retired Master Sgt. Alfred Martinez, U.S. Special Operations Command
Retired Yeoman Chief Jessica McHam-Rewerts, Navy
Retired Chief Navy Diver Julius McManus, Navy
Sgt. 1st Class Lauren Montoya, U.S. Special Operations Command
Master Sgt. Ivan Morera, U.S. Special Operations Command
Retired Cpl. Daniel Norman, Marine Corps
Retired Capt. Patrick Nugent, Marine Corps
Retired Master Sgt. Earl Ohlinger, Army
Retired Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Olson, Army
Chief Petty Officer Matthew Parker, Navy
Sgt. 1st Class Jeffrey Peters, Army
Master Sgt. William Pieczarka, Marine Corps
Retired Staff Sgt. Danielle Pothoof, Marine Corps
Retired Sgt. 1st Class Greg Quarles, Army
Retired Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Sara Rockhold, Navy
1st Sgt. Cydney Rose, Marine Corps
Fire Controlman 2nd Class Kayla Saska, Navy
Maj. Heather Sealover, Air Force
Retired Staff Sgt. Jason Smith, Army
Lt. Col. Anthony Smith, U.S. Special Operations Command
Retired Lt. Isaiah Staley, U.S. Special Operations Command
Retired Cpl. Kionte Storey, Marine Corps
Retired Senior Airman Christian Vega, Air Force
Retired Staff Sgt. Gregory Walker, Air Force
Operation Specialist 1st Class Travis Wyatt, Navy
Sgt. 1st Class Lauren Montoya, U.S. Special Operations Command, and retired Capt. Patrick Nugent, U.S. Marine Corps, were selected as Team U.S. co-captains. The U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command is the lead planning and support organization on behalf of the Defense Department.
Follow these warriors as they represent Team U.S. during the Invictus Games on the Team U.S. Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram channels.