Thrombolex, Inc. Awarded 2-Year Agreement with Premier, Inc. for Hybrid Endovascular Catheter for the Treatment of VTE

New Britain, PA December 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Thrombolex, Inc. has been awarded a group purchasing agreement with Premier Inc., effective December 1, 2022. The new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for the BASHIR™ Endovascular Catheters.

The family of BASHIR™ Endovascular Catheters offers a novel way of treating arterial and venous thrombosis through its hybrid mechanism of action. The helical basket optimizes the use of lytics to allow safe and effective delivery in less time. “We are dedicated to helping improve the quality of life and health of patients treated with our novel therapies,” said Michael Cerminaro, President & CEO at Thrombolex, Inc. “We appreciate that Premier is aligned with that commitment and to providing patients with a unique solution to combat thromboembolic disease.”

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of approximately 4,400 U.S. hospitals and approximately 250,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, advisory and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

About Thrombolex, Inc.

Founded in 2016, Thrombolex is engaged in the design, development, and distribution of innovative endovascular catheters used in interventional procedures, particularly in pharmaco-mechanical catheter-directed thrombolysis (PM-CDT) in patients who suffer from arterial and venous thromboembolic (VTE)

conditions. The Company is currently marketing seven (7) different FDA-cleared devices that are all based on the BASHIRTM Endovascular Catheter platform technology.

