Houzlet App Makes Official Debut

The new app offers everything tenants and landlords need to manage every aspect of renting.

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2022) - Houzlet has unveiled its groundbreaking new app, poised to revolutionize the real estate rental market with its backbone of intuitive technology.

Tech has changed virtually every aspect of modern life, and the creators of Houzlet saw a way for tech to give the rental industry a much-needed makeover. The Houzlet app is shaking up the real estate market by making it easier than ever to secure properties entirely online.

Tenants begin by completing tenant screening and then search for properties they pre-qualify for. Houzlet creates a secure home rental environment through tenant screening and income verification. The app also connects to Transunion and allows tenants to link their bank accounts or payroll company, such as ADP, to verify their income. Then, the tenant is enrolled in autopay to schedule future rental payments.

Houzlet agents receive the information and approve it with a click. Agents also invite homeowners to connect their bank accounts to collect rent payments. This process makes renting easy, safe, and convenient for all parties involved.

The team at Houzlet is working to change how renting is carried out by making it a more secure, convenient, and 100% online process. With features such as income verification and autopay, Houzlet makes renting more accessible than ever before for tenants, agents, and homeowners alike. Learn more at https://app.houzlet.com/

ABOUT HOUZLET

Houzlet is a secure rental platform revolutionizing how renters and landlords connect. Through the innovative Houzlet app, renters can search for properties and secure new homes. Landlords can quickly screen tenants and collect rent payments.

CONTACT

Jeff Stein
Houzlet
Phone: 415-649-4450
E-mail: media@houzlet.com
Website: https://houzlet.com/

