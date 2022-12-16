INVESTIGATION ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates KeyCorp's Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – KEY

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether certain directors and officers of KeyCorp KEY breached their fiduciary duties to KeyCorp and its shareholders. If you are a KeyCorp shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982, or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

Scott+Scott is investigating whether members of KeyCorp's board of directors or senior management failed to manage KeyCorp in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties, and whether KeyCorp and its shareholders have suffered damages as a result.

In November 2022, the National Community Reinvestment Coalition released a report claiming that KeyBank, KeyCorp's banking subsidiary, had the lowest percentage of Black mortgage borrowers among the nation's 50 largest mortgage lenders.

If you are a KeyCorp shareholder, you may have legal claims against KeyCorp's directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

