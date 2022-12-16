BluLogix announces the launch of BluIQ Chargeback for Public Sector and Enterprise Shared Services

BluLogix, the Ultimate in Flexibility & Scalability Dedicated chargeback solutions

BluIQ™ Chargeback streamlines the process of Public Sector and Enterprise IT chargeback, making it easier for Shared Services to recover IT cost

BluIQ Chargeback has proven successful for clients looking to optimize IT spend across agencies & departments, saving thousands of annual man-hours, improving their ability to validate & pay vendors.” — Tim Cook, Chief Customer Officer

MCLEAN , VIRGINIA, USA, December 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, BluLogix announces the general availability of BluIQ Chargeback for Public Sector and Enterprise organizations. BluIQ™ Chargeback streamlines the process of Public Sector and Enterprise IT chargeback, making it easier for Shared Services to recover IT cost, change consumption behavior and effectively and efficiently demonstrate the value of IT for department and agency consumption of voice, cloud, desktop and other IT services.

BluIQ Chargeback is designed to help organizations struggling with legacy systems, processes and resource gaps to modernize and optimize their IT Financial Management to allocate costs across agencies and departments.

Public sector and enterprise shared services groups are increasingly tasked with managing expenditures, reducing costs, standardizing infrastructure and leading digital transformations to drive policies and standards across their organizations. For many, however, processes have become more and more fragmented, with increasing cloud usage, multicloud environments, legacy systems that are no longer supported, key resource and staffing gaps and the inability to add data, products, rates or new members to systems without development resources.

BluIQ Chargeback provides the ability to allocate and manage vendors and contracts, chargeback and allocate costs to agencies, quickly, easily, leveraging automation that decreases time to process, improves error rates and increases customer satisfaction for departments and agencies.

With BluIQ chargeback, public sector and enterprise shared services centers can optimize their IT purchasing to

• Take advantage of volume purchasing across agencies and departments

• Monitor and optimize consumption behavior to drive awareness and change behavior

• Apply charges equitably across units, ensuring fairness in cost distribution

• Include any service offered in the chargeback portfolio

• Deliver against objectives for complex consumption-based models and chargeback based on actual usage levels

• Choose the cost allocation method with the highest reward-to-effort ratio

BluIQ Chargeback leverages the BluIQ Cloud Development Toolkit, an all-in-one customization framework to helps organizations more quickly, easily and cost effectively personalize their chargeback solution to meet their requirements. With its model-driven platform and pre-built components that require little coding and ensures developers will not need to reinvent the wheel or code from scratch, organizations can cost effectively and efficiently build the integrations and experiences that they need to create best practice chargeback solutions. Developers can use components as-is, update elements, or customize the entire experience to match the look and feel of their other applications, all using pre-built components that reduce development time by up to 80%.

About BluLogix

BluLogix's BluIQ enterprise subscription management and billing platform is purpose built for for organizations with recurring revenue models. It is built to enable organizations to scale and grow their revenue and manage their products and costs, regardless of their business model or the complexity of their product, services, usage or pricing structure. Our industry-recognized platform allows organizations of all sizes across all industries to manage their products, channels, pricing, and operations with ease, confidently relying on our innovative automation engines, integration platform and streamlined customization capabilities. The BluIQ Cloud Development Platform, unique in the industry, ensures that enterprises looking to scale their revenue can create the system they want, their way, to service their business model while creating intellectual property that differentiates them in their markets.