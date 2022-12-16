Submit Release
DealMAX - ACG Rebrands its Premier Dealmaking Conference

ACG taps Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Sammy Hagar for entertainment as it bids farewell to InterGrowth

CHICAGO, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ACG – the premier merger and acquisition dealmaking association for the middle market – launched its most ambitious rebrand yet by renaming its annual conference to DealMAX, which will be held May 8-10 at the ARIA Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. 

ACG's DealMAX is the premier annual summit for middle market professionals where they will accelerate dealmaking, share ideas, fuel connectivity and maximize growth of deal networks. 

"The InterGrowth name has served ACG well for many years, but it's time to bid it farewell," said Tom Bohn, ACG CEO and president. "To celebrate ACG's major step forward, we've tapped Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Sammy Hagar to be the entertainment at the conference. Sammy is a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee and a spirits and hospitality trailblazer who has founded Santo Tequila, Beach Bar Rum, Sammy's Beach Bar Cocktail Co., and Cabo Wabo, which spawned the famed Cabo Wabo Cantina and Cabo Wabo Tequila, launching the celebrity spirits boom."

For the last 50 years, ACG's annual conference has been called InterGrowth. DealMAX is the next evolution of that event and promises to be bigger and better. 

In addition to a new brand, DealMAX is growing strategically, offering curated experiences for senior-level deal professionals at the DealMaker Invitational Golf Outing. ACG is also aligning to changing market conditions, offering two peer-only forums for operating partners and strategic acquirers who are responsible for driving growth in acquisitions. 

The invitation-only DealMAX DealMaker Invitational Golf Outing kicks off Sunday, May 7 in Cascata, Nevada during DealMAX. Interested parties are encouraged to request an invite.

About ACG (Association for Corporate Growth) 

Founded in 1954, ACG is the premier M&A dealmaking community with a mission of driving middle-market growth. ACG's global network operates within 61 local markets worldwide and comprises more than 100,000 middle-market professionals who invest in, own and advise growing companies. Learn more about ACG and becoming a member at www.acg.org.

