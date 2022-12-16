Hauslane continues to aid in the fight against food insecurity with donation to No Child Hungry

The Bay Area-based company donates a portion of recent sales to philanthropic efforts

Hauslane, the world's friendliest range hood company, has partnered with No Child Hungry to assist in its mission to ensure children around the world are provided with nutritious meals. For each range hood sold in the month of October 2022, the San Francisco-based brand donated $5 to the non-profit organization, contributing a total of $1,955 to aid with No Child Hungry's efforts to address the ever-growing need for hunger relief both locally and internationally.

"While our focus may be on range hoods, the Hauslane family cares equally about giving back to the community and helping in any way we can," said Calvin Ruan, co-founder and CEO of Hauslane. "We were instantly inspired by No Child Hungry's mission to help people in need around the world, including here in the United States, and we are honored to be able to support their amazing work."

Since 2013, No Child Hungry has worked with volunteers around the country to pack a total of 50 million highly nutritious meals for children and families in need. In addition to its efforts within communities around the United States, the organization has provided assistance to refugees and those affected by natural disasters around the world, including Haiti, Honduras, Ukraine and Guatemala. This includes providing meals, hiking kits, backpacks, diapers and more. For those interested in getting involved, No Child Hungry routinely hosts meal packing events throughout the United States.

"We know we can't help every child, but we want to help everyone we can," said William Lowry, founder of No Child Hungry. "We don't care if it's right here in our neighborhood, or across the world. It is important to meet the immediate needs of people, while also being part of their long-term solution, to create sustainability. When we work together, permanent solutions can be achieved."

Launched in 2018, Hauslane is the world's friendliest range hood company that has been transforming the century-old kitchen ventilation category with an easy, fun and informative purchase process. As one of the most successful and fastest growing new brands in the kitchen appliance industry, Hauslane puts people first by providing top-tier education, customer service and premium range hoods that eliminate grease and fumes from the kitchen. Its innovative and beautiful products enable home chefs to cook their favorite foods with confidence while also enhancing indoor air qu¬ality. For more information about Hauslane, call 800-929-0168 or visit Hauslane.com.

No Child Hungry was established in 2013 as the feeding program of My Neighbor's Children. Working with corporate and community-based groups, No Child Hungry packs nutritious meals, holds drives, and works with those groups to give the meals to people in need. It is important to us to be part of meeting the immediate needs of people and communities, while also being a part of long-term solutions that create sustainability. For more information on No Child Hungry, visit nochildhungry.net.

