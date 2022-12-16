Crime Junkie, The #1 True Crime Podcast, Celebrates Five-Year Anniversary

Crime Junkie Podcast Hits Milestone Dec. 18

The #1 true-crime podcast, Crime Junkie, is celebrating its five-year-anniversary this year, on Dec. 18, 2022. The day will officially be known as "Crime Junkie Day" to commemorate the podcast's premiere episode in 2017. To help celebrate the occasion, Crime Junkie released a special advocacy-focused bonus episode titled "5 Years of Crime Junkie"

Crime Junkie, hosted by Ashley Flowers and co-hosted by her best friend Brit Prawat, has amassed a cult-following, garnering over 1 billion downloads, winning various awards and accolades and changing the way the world consumes true crime.

Since its inception, Crime Junkie has evolved from a podcast born out of Flowers' passion to shine a light on cases nationwide into a worldwide movement. Dedicated to the production of ethical true crime content, the podcast, and Flowers' media company, audiochuck, develop socially responsible content rooted in advocacy. To date, the media company has contributed over $5 million to nonprofit organizations.

Now, audiochuck has transformed into an award-winning independent media and podcast production company known for its chart-topping shows, Crime Junkie, The Deck, Anatomy of Murder, CounterClock, Park Predators, Full Body Chills, and more.

From the beginning, Crime Junkie challenged the paradigm of the genre. By delivering increased awareness, resources, and advocacy for victims and supporting important criminal justice issues – including unsolved crimes, victim support, sexual exploitation prevention, and legal reform – Flowers' cause attracted a fandom, landing Crime Junkie the #1 spot on Apple's 2022 Top Podcasts list.

In 2019, the podcast was credited with helping to identify the unknown victims of the Sumter County Does after an episode covered the case and crowdsourced funds from listeners for DNA testing. Following this, Flowers founded Season of Justice, a non-profit that provides resources and funding to aid in the solving of cold cases – furthering its cause to raise visibility and bring justice for victims.

In the past five years, Crime Junkie has covered hundreds of cases, contributed thousands to victims' advocacy organizations and won notable podcasting awards, including three iHeartRadio Podcast Awards and two People's Choice Awards.

About Crime Junkie podcast:

Named Apple Podcast's Top Show of 2022!

audiochuck's flagship show, Crime Junkie is a weekly true crime podcast dedicated to socially responsible storytelling and victim advocacy. Hosted by audiochuck's founder, Ashley Flowers, and co-hosted by her best friend, Brit Prawat, Crime Junkie was named Apple's No. 1 most listened to podcast of 2022 and is the top true-crime show across all streaming platforms. Since its launch in 2017, the show has published over 450 episodes and received over 1 billion downloads.

