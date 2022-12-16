Submit Release
NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces Preferred Stock Dividend

DALLAS, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. NREF (the "Company") today announced a dividend for its 8.50% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock NREF of $0.53125 per share. The dividend will be payable on January 25, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on January 13, 2023. 

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc., is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NREF" primarily focused on originating, structuring and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, multifamily properties and common stock investments, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities. More information about the Company is available at nref.nexpoint.com.

