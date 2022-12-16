Construction Glass Market To Have 6.20% CAGR on Way to Achieving $161.46 Billion Revenue by 2030

In 2021, Asia-Pacific held a larger revenue share of approximately 40%, and this region is projected to continue its dominance in the coming years in the construction glass industry.

In 2021, the construction glass market generated $93.96 billion, which is set to touch $161.46 billion by 2030, advancing at a compound annual growth rate of 6.20%. This is owing to the economic development in various countries, rise in the number of government-led infrastructure projects, and increase in the requirement for houses owing to the skyrocketing population and rapid urbanization.

Growing Application of Flat Glass Propels Special Category

The special category holds the larger share of the industry. This is because of the surging usage of flat glass in residential and commercial buildings, as this product offers protection from UV rays and provides insulation.

Moreover, the float process category will have the higher CAGR in the coming years. In the manufacturing industry, float glass is frequently used due to its excellent chemical inertness, high light transmissibility, and capacity to be formulated in a variety of opacities and colors.

Product Demand for Commercial Applications Will Grow Rapidly

The commercial category had the larger share in 2021, and it is predicted to have the higher CAGR, of 7.3%, over the projection period. Glass is increasingly being used in skyscrapers because of its versatility and adaptability.

Additionally, the material provides innovative interior design options that enhance space utilization, create the impression of light, and amplify the color of the building interiors.

Soda-Lime Glass Consumption Boosts Market Growth

The market for construction glass is dominated by products made from soda lime, and this trend is expected to continue in the future. Soda-lime glass is economical and easy to manufacture, has a low melting point, and is resistant to de-vitrification and moisture.

Where chemical stability and high temperature resistance are required in construction, glass made form soda lime is utilized in various applications, including plate glass, windows, and exteriors.

APAC Is Major Revenue Generator

APAC accounts for an over 40% share, and it is predicted that this region will maintain its dominance in the future. The key drivers for the growth of the regional industry are the rapid industrialization, snowballing construction in China and India, and growing demand for environment-friendly materials.

In the long run, Europe will grow at a substantial rate, which is attributable to the industry's technical development and the launch of new products in the region.

Furthermore, moderate growth is expected in North America during the next few years. The residential sector is boosted by the low mortgage rates, strong desire for larger houses, and growth in the inventory of housing units.

Construction Glass Market Size Breakdown by Segment

By Type

Special Glass

Low-E Glass

By Chemical Composition

Soda Lime

Potash-Lime

Potash-Lead

By Manufacturing Process

Float Process

Rolled/Sheet Process

By Application

Regional Analysis

North America Construction Glass Market By type By chemical composition By manufacturing process By application By country – U.S. and Canada

Europe Construction Glass Market By type By chemical composition By manufacturing process By application By country – France, Germany, Spain, U.K., and Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Construction Glass Market By type By chemical composition By manufacturing process By application By country – China, India, Japan, and Rest of APAC

Latin America Construction Glass Market By type By chemical composition By manufacturing process By application By country – Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of LATAM

Middle East and Africa Construction Glass Market

By type



By chemical composition



By manufacturing process



By application



By country – Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of MEA

