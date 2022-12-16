Submit Release
DLNR News Release – STEPPED UP LAW ENFORCEMENT ON MAUNA LOA, Dec. 15, 2022

(HILO) – With the public viewing area, associated with the eruption of Mauna Loa, set to close at midnight, law enforcement officials are stepping up patrols of closed areas.

Chief Jason Redulla of the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) said, “As the Mauna Loa eruption and lava flow has ended, and the government response is being demobilized, there remains concerns, that with the public viewing area closing, some people may decide to walk in and enter closed areas.”

On Dec. 7, three men from Kazakhstan were caught in the closed area of the Mauna Loa Forest Reserve and cited for entering the area. They face petty misdemeanor charges in Hilo District Court on Jan. 20, 2023. If convicted, they could be jailed for 30-days and face fines up to $500 each.

On Dec. 4, during a tour for media representatives, a DOCARE officer contacted three people walking up Mauna Loa Access Road. They were warned and ordered to leave the area. 

Redulla added, “There are hidden dangers such as lava cooling, jagged and sharp rocks, and uneven surfaces, as well as potential unexploded ordnance (UXO) that make trekking through the area extremely dangerous. Getting cited pales in comparison to getting hurt and having to be rescued from rugged backcountry areas. DOCARE officers will be monitoring closed areas frequently and will cite or arrest anyone violating the closure.”  

RESOURCES

(All images/video courtesy: DLNR)

HD video and photographs – Trio warned to leave closed area (Dec. 4, 2022):

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/934ctyx5y8qdvr7/AACTXPlEraSCv1smoQINpEa0a?dl=0

MEDIA CONTACT:

Dan Dennison

Senior Communications Manager

[email protected]

(808) 587-0396

