PennDOT Updates Status of Road Restrictions in North Central PA

As winter storm Diaz continues to move through the region, PennDOT is providing an update on road restrictions in north central Pennsylvania.

The Tier 1 restriction has been lifted on I-80 from I-79 to I-99. A reduced speed of 55 mph remains in place from exit 97/Falls Creek to exit 123/Woodland in Clearfield County.

The Tier 1 restriction remains in place on I-80 from I-99 to I-81. This means that no empty commercial vehicles may travel on this section of I-80. A reduced speed of 45 mph remains in place.

The Tier 3 restriction on the entire length of I-99 has been lifted. A reduced speed of 45 mph remains in place.

A reduced speed of 45 mph remains in place on Route 322 from I-99 in Centre County through Juniata County.

A reduced speed of 45 mph remains in place on Route 220 from I-80 to I-180.

While PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms, motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.penndot.pa.gov/winter.

