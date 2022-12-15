CSSI Commissioner visit Rove Corrections

Commissioner of Correctional Service Solomon Islands (CSSI) Mr Mactus Forau has visited Rove Central Correctional Centre (RCCC) on13 December 2022.

The purpose of the visit is to meet with RCCC Management and staff to see for himself the RCCC infrastructure and staff performance and also to update the progression of his Executive in 2023

Commissioner Forau reinforced to RCCC supervisors and officers that in the coming year he like to see a strong and ethical leadership that displayed and create innovative to see changes of behaviour and encouraged each other to maintain the professional standard of organisational discipline, ethics and values in accordance to our provisions and processes.

Commissioner Forau convey his Christmas and New Year greetings to convict inmates in their cell block and wish them a Mary Christmas and a Happy New Year 2023.

Commissioner Forau remind female inmates to uphold the principle of a humble birth of our Saviour Jesus Christ, the prince of peace and the king of kings and let the message of this Christmas dwell in your hearts.

Commissioner Forau do acknowledge the RCCC Management and staff for your continuous support and contribution towards our service delivery coming 2023.

“I convey my Christmas and New year greetings to all inmates and staff of Correctional Service Solomon Islands. I wish you all a Mary Christmas and a Happy New Year 2023”.

