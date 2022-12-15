Shares gain on large-cap stocks

VIETNAM, December 15 - HÀ NỘI — Shares continued to rise on Thursday thanks to the gain of large-cap stocks.

On the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange, the VN-Index gained 0.47 per cent, to close at 1,055.32 points.

More than 731.1 million shares worth VNĐ12.3 trillion (US$519.1 million) were traded in the southern market.

The market breadth was positive with gainers outnumbering losers by 228-181. Another 85 closed flat.

Nineteen out of the top 30 shares by market value and liquidity on the HoSE gained value, while eight declined.

The VN-30 Index, tracking the 30 biggest stocks on HoSE, gained 1.13 per cent to close at 1,068.08 points.

In the VN-30 basket, the biggest gainers included Asia Commercial Bank (ACB), Vietinbank (CTG), Bank for Investment and Development of Việt Nam (BID), PetroVietnam Gas JSC (GAS), Hoà Phát Group (HPG), FPT Corporation (FPT), SSI Securities Inc (SSI), Vinamilk (VNM), VPBank (VPB), Masan Group (MSN), Mobile World Group (MWG) and Sacombank (STB).

On the other side, losers were property giant Vinhomes (VHM), Vingroup (VIC), Phát Đạt Real Estate (PDR), Bảo Việt Holdings (BVH), Tiên Phong Bank (TPB), Vingroup (VIC), and Vincom Retail (VRE).

Notably, in November, FPT Corporation, one of the blue chips in the VN-30 basket, earned revenue of VNĐ4.14 trillion and after-tax profit of VNĐ614 billion.

In the first 11 months of this year, FPT's revenue reached VNĐ39.24 trillion and pre-tax profit of VNĐ7.17 trillion, up 23.4 per cent and 22.5 per cent respectively over the same period last year. Deducting expenses, FPT's 11-month post-tax profit was VNĐ6.16 trillion, an increase of more than 26 per cent compared to the same period in 2021.

Fifteen out of 25 sector indices on the market gained ground, including wholesale, insurance, securities, retail, healthcare, oil and gas, banking, construction materials, logistics and seafood processing.

Meanwhile, losers were real estate, information and technology, agriculture, food and beverage, rubber production and construction.

On the Hà Nội Stock Exchange, the HNX-Index lost 0.12 per cent to close at 212.95 points.

Trading value on the northern exchange reached VNĐ1 trillion, with trading volume of 71.5 million shares. — VNS