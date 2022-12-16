Submit Release
Hà Nội Agricultural Products and Craft Village Festivals open

VIETNAM, December 16 - HÀ NỘI — The Hà Nội Agricultural Products and Craft Village Festival creates opportunities for businesses, production facilities and localities to promote agricultural products, craft village products, and agricultural models associated with craft village tourism.

The Hà Nội Department of Agriculture and Rural Development opened the "Hà Nội Festival on Agricultural Products and Craft Villages 2022" at the e Formula One (F1) racetrack in Nam Từ Liêm District on Wednesday evening.

The festival aims to introduce achievements in the field of agricultural and rural development of Hà Nội.

This festival also creates opportunities for businesses, production and business establishments and localities to promote agricultural products, craft village products, supplies, agricultural machinery and equipment, especially certified OCOP products and five-star potential products of the city.

With a scale of about 15,000 square metre, the festival has attracted 273 units to display, introduce and promote their products.

In addition, about 500 typical ornamental creatures of 15 provinces and cities in the North are displayed at the event.

The festival will take place in five days, from Wednesday to Sunday. — VNS

