Senator Santarsiero Announces Nearly $5.8 Million in Grants Through Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency

BUCKS COUNTY – December 15, 2022 – State Senator Steve Santarsiero (D-10) announced $5,798,480 in grants from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) awarded throughout the 10th Senatorial District. The grant awards are as follows:

$70,250 to the United American Muslim Association of NY, Inc. for safety and security upgrades.

$75,000 to the Zubaida Foundation for safety and security upgrades.

$525,164 to Bristol Township for mobile data computers, camera and license plate recognition (LPR) upgrade, and fixed LPR recognition.

$515,793 to the Central Bucks Regional Police Department for maintaining and expanding the co-responder Victim Services Unit, consultant counseling services for victims of crime and for officer wellness, and mobile data terminals and laptops.

$125,200 to Falls Township for retention bonuses and implementation of a recruitment program.

$68,371 to Lower Makefield Township for Cellebrite physical analyzer annual subscription and related forensic subscriptions, Talino forensic workstation, AXIOM software, and related training expenses.

$89,793 to New Hope Borough for CODY Pathfinder records management system, body worn cameras system, and accessories licensing.

$144,049 to Plumstead Township for Records Management System upgrade, in-car cameras, automated license plate readers, and an evidence-building camera.

$70,915 to Yardley Borough for mobile data terminals, body-worn cameras, and license plate readers.

$3,079,328 to the Bucks County Commissioners to support the salary and benefits of two new county detectives, one new prosecutor, and four task force officers.

$47,000 to the Network of Victim Assistance (NOVA) for the 2023 National Children’s Alliance (NCA) Member Child Advocacy Center.

$291,162 to the Bucks County Commissioners – District Attorney for Rights and Services Act compliance for 2023 and 2024.

$304,396 to NOVA for Rights and Services Act compliance for 2023 and 2024.

$254,422 to the Bucks County Commissioners – Juvenile Probation for Victims of Juvenile Offenders (VOJO) 2023 and 2024.

$66,174 to A Woman’s Place for improving response to domestic violence victims.

$71,463 to KS Consultants for the Bucks County Youth Justice Advisory Board.

“The grants awarded from PCCD will provide meaningful improvements throughout the district to protect our community, prevent crime, and prosecute those responsible for committing crimes.” Sen. Santarsiero said. “These grants will support local law enforcement and victims of crime alike. I was proud to work with my colleagues to pass a budget that allowed for the PCCD to give nearly $230 million in grants using funding from both state and federal sources. I am pleased that the PCCD has awarded nearly $5.8 million in Bucks County and I look forward to seeing all the good it will do.”

The grants from PCCD will allow localities to invest in infrastructure critical to their core functions and prevent them from becoming obsolete. The grants to Bucks County will allow the Commissioners and District Attorney to hire new officers, detectives, and a prosecutor which will lighten the individual caseload and allow the county to function more efficiently. Finally, the organizational grants will allow the various nonprofits in the community to continue to operate in a way that maximizes the safety and security of all involved.

“Community safety is a legislative priority,” Representative Warren (D-31) said. “These state grants to local governments and local and countywide organizations are investments in the present and future safety and security of our communities.”

“This state funding for the Bristol Township Police Department will help make our streets safer, our homes safer, our workplaces safer,” Representative Davis (D-141) said. “A commitment to public safety will fuel Bristol’s economy, drawing new homeowners and contributing to Bristol Township’s growth. This is a wise investment in Bristol Township’s future.”

“We owe our safety to the Falls Township Police Department so I am proud that the Falls Township FTPD Recruitment and Retention Program has been awarded this state funding to retain its great officers and implement a recruitment program to build an even stronger department,” Representative Galloway (D-140) said. “This is state funding being put to great use to build safer, and therefore stronger, communities.”

The United American Muslim Association of NY, Inc aims to create a safe space where Muslims can fulfil their educational and religious duties, and to teach Islamic knowledge without separation or discrimination. Visit their website.

The Zubaida Foundation is a non-profit in Yardley that holds congregational prayers, educational programs, social activities, interfaith dialogues, and peace efforts centered around the teachings of Islam. Visit their website.

NOVA’s programs serve residents across Bucks County, with offices in Jamison, Perkasie and Fairless Hills. Their Children’s Advocacy Center is a member of the NCA and works to provide a child-friendly setting to assist children and families and investigate abuse. For more information about NOVA, visit their website. For information on the Children’s Advocacy Center, visit their website.

A Woman’s Place is a domestic violence community benefit organization that provides programs and services to individual’s experiencing domestic violence, their children, and their community. Visit their website.

###