Shaftsbury Barracks/ VCR

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B3004198

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jared Lacoste                             

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks                     

CONTACT#:802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 12/15/22 at approximately 1330 hours 

INCIDENT LOCATION: Searsburg, VT 

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: Cory Racicot                                               

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Searsburg, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 11/21/22 the Vermont State Police- Shaftsbury Barracks were notified of a Violation of Conditions of Release in the Town of Searsburg, VT. Further investigation revealed that Cory Racicot had violated his conditions on multiple occasions.

 

Racicot was subsequently arrested for Violation of Conditions of Release. Racicot was later lodged at Marble Valley Correctional Facility for lack of $2000 bail.  

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/16/22 at 1230 hours             

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division  

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Facility     

BAIL: $2000

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

