Shaftsbury Barracks/ VCR
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B3004198
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jared Lacoste
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#:802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 12/15/22 at approximately 1330 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Searsburg, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Cory Racicot
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Searsburg, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 11/21/22 the Vermont State Police- Shaftsbury Barracks were notified of a Violation of Conditions of Release in the Town of Searsburg, VT. Further investigation revealed that Cory Racicot had violated his conditions on multiple occasions.
Racicot was subsequently arrested for Violation of Conditions of Release. Racicot was later lodged at Marble Valley Correctional Facility for lack of $2000 bail.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/16/22 at 1230 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Facility
BAIL: $2000
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.