Governor announces investment in high-quality tutoring for New Mexico students at no cost to families

Comprehensive, multi-lingual support will target math, reading, and science

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and the Public Education Department on Thursday announced a new state investment for the targeted expansion of free high-quality tutoring for math, reading, and science for students across New Mexico.

The tutoring program will focus on mathematics, language arts, and science for New Mexico students from pre-K through 8th grade at Title 1 schools throughout the state. It will be available to all Title 1 schools, including tribally controlled schools. Tutoring delivery will be virtual and can be scheduled before, after or during school. Each student that participates will receive 20 hours of tutoring, free of cost to families. Families can find more information about eligibility and how to sign up here.

“Since day one, my administration has been committed to investing in every available tool to deliver every educational opportunity to New Mexico students,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “This investment in high-quality tutoring will further support students and families across the state as we continue to build the strongest possible educational foundation for New Mexico children.”

“We know that tutoring can help close gaps for our students who are struggling to master concepts in classrooms alone,” said Public Education Department Secretary Kurt Steinhaus. “This investment in customized support will serve our students efficiently and with immediacy.”

As part of the Lujan Grisham administration’s ongoing efforts and investments to transform and strengthen New Mexico’s public education system, the Public Education Department released a request for proposal (RFP) for the delivery of high-quality outside-of-school tutoring services to students across New Mexico. Paper Education Inc., a leading virtual tutoring company, was selected in the competitive RFP process to provide its virtual Educational Support System to pre-K – 8th grade students across New Mexico. Paper’s highly qualified tutors and instructors are available bilingually in English and Spanish to provide 1:1 tutoring and writing support.

Founded by mission-driven educators, Paper supports approximately 3 million students at hundreds of unique school districts across 34 U.S. states and Canada. This personalized support helps to reduce the achievement and opportunity gaps facing many New Mexico students by providing equitable access to educational tools for all learners at no cost to the students or their families.

“Paper’s mission is to help every student reach their full potential by providing personalized academic support for nearly any subject or assignment, at any time of day, via any device,” said Philip Cutler, Paper co-founder and CEO. “As a former educator, I have seen firsthand the positive impact that 1:1 instruction can have for both high performers and struggling students.”

“This partnership helps underscores the New Mexico Public Education Department’s commitment to helping both students and teachers,” added Cutler. “Paper helps reduce teacher burnout by providing a virtual teacher’s assistant that is on call to answer students’ questions 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”

Students at Jemez Mountain Public Schools have been using Paper since the 2021-2022 school year. Brian Moffett, a special education teacher and coordinator who is helping to facilitate tutoring opportunities, said that students often seek help when their grades drop.

“Everyone has success when they engage in the tutoring,” he said, adding that tutors walk students through the learning, step by step.

This additional investment in supplemental high-quality tutoring will work in conjunction with existing programs and academic interventions at the school and district level while providing New Mexico families with an additional tutoring option. The tutoring program will build on Lujan Grisham administration investments in education proving to be effective across the state, including extended learning time, comprehensive after-school and summer enrichment programs, and the implementation of structured literacy programs in New Mexico elementary schools.

Additionally, in January of 2023 the state will launch the New Mexico Math Tutoring Corps, a tutoring program that will serve Algebra 1 students in grades 8-12 across the state with three sessions per week designed to ensure fewer barriers to accessing academic support.