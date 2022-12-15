Hoyer Congratulates Leaders of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus for the 118th Congress

"I join in congratulating Rep. Nanette Diaz Barragán on her election as Chair of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus for the 118th Congress. Additionally, I applaud the rest of the CHC's incoming leadership team: Deputy Chair Adriano Espaillat, CHC Whip Sylvia Garcia, Freshman Representative Andrea Salinas, and Vice Chairs Darren Soto, Tony Cárdenas, Teresa Leger Fernández, and Gabe Vasquez. With yet another impressive team of leaders guiding the CHC, I have no doubt that it will continue to play a key role in helping House Democrats deliver results For the People.

"The CHC has been instrumental in helping Democrats pass critical legislation in the 117th Congress to address our broken immigration system, promote public health and safety, ensure that all Americans can make their voices heard in our democracy, and provide workers and their families with the opportunities they need to thrive in America. I know that the CHC will continue to lead the charge with House Democrats to build on that progress in the coming months and years, and I look forward to joining the CHC's new leaders in that important work next Congress."