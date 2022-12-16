AMO to Deploy Aerostat over South Padre Island

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Air and Marine Operations (AMO) will launch the tethered aerostat, “Argos,” at U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) Station South Padre Island this month.

As the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has seen upticks in transportation avenues and conveyances for illegal smuggling, fishing, and immigration activities, AMO will launch the Argos aerostat to enhance CBP’s and DHS’s ability to confront these increases.

This is the second deployment of an aerostat at South Padre Island, and past deployments have enhanced CBP’s border security posture, expanded its situational awareness capabilities, and increased reach and ability for USCG and other state and local law enforcement organizations.

The specific surveillance technology onboard the aerostat is designed to collect information about cross-border traffic and associated activities and is not intended to interfere in non-criminal activity, and all data transmitted to law enforcement entities is stored and protected in accordance with all legal, regulatory, and policy requirements for privacy. More information can be found by viewing related privacy impact assessments.

