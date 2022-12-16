Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,505 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 322,886 in the last 365 days.

AMO to Deploy Aerostat over South Padre Island

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Air and Marine Operations (AMO) will launch the tethered aerostat, “Argos,” at U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) Station South Padre Island this month.

As the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has seen upticks in transportation avenues and conveyances for illegal smuggling, fishing, and immigration activities, AMO will launch the Argos aerostat to enhance CBP’s and DHS’s ability to confront these increases.

This is the second deployment of an aerostat at South Padre Island, and past deployments have enhanced CBP’s border security posture, expanded its situational awareness capabilities, and increased reach and ability for USCG and other state and local law enforcement organizations.

The specific surveillance technology onboard the aerostat is designed to collect information about cross-border traffic and associated activities and is not intended to interfere in non-criminal activity, and all data transmitted to law enforcement entities is stored and protected in accordance with all legal, regulatory, and policy requirements for privacy. More information can be found by viewing related privacy impact assessments.

Please visit www.cbp.gov to view additional news releases and other information pertaining to Customs and Border Protection. Follow us on Twitter at @CBPAMO.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

You just read:

AMO to Deploy Aerostat over South Padre Island

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.