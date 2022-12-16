Calexico East Port of Entry Resumes Hours of Operation

CALEXICO, Calif., — U.S Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials announced today that they are amending the hours of operation at the Calexico East Port of Entry (POE), will resume to normal operating hours.

On Monday, Dec. 19, CBP will resume its normal hours of operation from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. at the Calexico East POE. CBP will continue to operate its SENTRI Trusted Traveler Program vehicle lanes during that same timeframe to better serve the surrounding communities.

“In an effort to provide more flexibility and service to our Trusted Traveler Program members, we will continue the expanded SENTRI vehicular traffic hours of operation,” said Roque Caza, Calexico Area Port Director. “We will continue to effectively manage wait times to enhance the border crossing experience for travelers that enter through the Calexico Ports of Entry.”

Members of the traveling public can monitor Border Wait Times via Border Wait Times (cbp.gov) or obtain the BWT app on their smartphone via Apple App Store and Google Play so that they can make an informed decision of their travels. Wait times are updated on an hourly basis.

Travelers should familiarize themselves with the “Know Before You Go” section of the CBP website at https://www.cbp.gov/travel/us-citizens/know-before-you-go to avoid fines and penalties associated with the importation of prohibited items. “Know Before You Go” brochures are also available at border ports.

If you are a frequent international traveler and have not already become a member of a trusted traveler program, sign up now. For more information, please visit: Official Trusted Traveler Program Website | Department of Homeland Security (dhs.gov).

