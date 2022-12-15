Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,500 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 322,895 in the last 365 days.

SEI Tallinn named Estonian Friend of the Museum 2022

“The employees at SEI Tallinn have been professional and supportive advisors to museums in creating a sustainable work system,” said Estonian Museum Association Chairwoman Kerttu Männiste. “Furthermore, their initiative created the Green Museum environmental management system and contributed to the beginning of awarding the Green Museum certificate.”

Environmental issues are of growing concern for museums.

“The Green Museum certificate can be the first step for museums to consciously manage their activities,” added Männiste. “On behalf of the Estonian Museum Association, I am glad to see that this year’s Friend of the Museum supports the sustainable development and the green transitions of museums.”

SEI Tallinn Programme Assistant Kertu Uiboleht noted that the biggest challenge for museums is involving employees in their sustainability plans and integrating environmental protection into every aspect of museum activities.

The Friend of the Museum title aims to publicly thank and recognize people or organizations that stand out with their work or societal actions in supporting Estonian museums. This includes helping Estonian museums evolve, reporting on their work or helping to improve their reputation in other ways.

You just read:

SEI Tallinn named Estonian Friend of the Museum 2022

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.