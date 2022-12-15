SEI Tallinn named Estonian Friend of the Museum 2022

“The employees at SEI Tallinn have been professional and supportive advisors to museums in creating a sustainable work system,” said Estonian Museum Association Chairwoman Kerttu Männiste. “Furthermore, their initiative created the Green Museum environmental management system and contributed to the beginning of awarding the Green Museum certificate.”

Environmental issues are of growing concern for museums.

“The Green Museum certificate can be the first step for museums to consciously manage their activities,” added Männiste. “On behalf of the Estonian Museum Association, I am glad to see that this year’s Friend of the Museum supports the sustainable development and the green transitions of museums.”

SEI Tallinn Programme Assistant Kertu Uiboleht noted that the biggest challenge for museums is involving employees in their sustainability plans and integrating environmental protection into every aspect of museum activities.

The Friend of the Museum title aims to publicly thank and recognize people or organizations that stand out with their work or societal actions in supporting Estonian museums. This includes helping Estonian museums evolve, reporting on their work or helping to improve their reputation in other ways.