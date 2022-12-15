New Documentary Showcases Chief Justice O’Connor’s Long Career in Public Service

The end of the year is just two weeks away. For Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor of the Supreme Court of Ohio, it will mark the end of 20 years at the high court. A new documentary titled, “Raising the Bar: The Maureen O’Connor Years,” reflects on her tenure and nearly 40 years in public service.

Viewers meet Ohio’s longest-serving woman in statewide elected leadership and the first woman to serve as chief justice of the Supreme Court.

Interviewed are former employees, judges, governors, state supreme court justices across the country, and the chief justice herself. “Raising the Bar” also gives a glimpse of Chief Justice O’Connor’s early formative years, along with her time on the Summit County bench and winning a statewide election – and how she faced the challenges in our state and led significant advances to rise to those challenges.