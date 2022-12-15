Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,502 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 322,961 in the last 365 days.

New Documentary Showcases Chief Justice O’Connor’s Long Career in Public Service

The end of the year is just two weeks away. For Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor of the Supreme Court of Ohio, it will mark the end of 20 years at the high court. A new documentary titled, “Raising the Bar: The Maureen O’Connor Years,” reflects on her tenure and nearly 40 years in public service.

Viewers meet Ohio’s longest-serving woman in statewide elected leadership and the first woman to serve as chief justice of the Supreme Court.

Interviewed are former employees, judges, governors, state supreme court justices across the country, and the chief justice herself. “Raising the Bar” also gives a glimpse of Chief Justice O’Connor’s early formative years, along with her time on the Summit County bench and winning a statewide election – and how she faced the challenges in our state and led significant advances to rise to those challenges.

You just read:

New Documentary Showcases Chief Justice O’Connor’s Long Career in Public Service

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.